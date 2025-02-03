Great Gift Aid Hunt aims to unlock millions more for UK charities

Swiftaid’s Great Gift Aid Hunt returns for 2025, with the aim of securing more Gift Aid income for UK charities.

With support for the third year running from JustGiving and the Chartered Institute of Fundraising, the Great Gift Aid Hunt is working to tackle the, according to HMRC, estimated £564 million of potential Gift Aid on donations that goes unclaimed each year by UK charities.

Since its inception, The Great Gift Aid Hunt has helped charities uncover £3 million in missed Gift Aid using Swiftaid’s Gift Aid Finder.

The Great Gift Aid Hunt 2025 runs from 3rd February to 21st April. Charities can get involved at any time and try to boost their income for this tax year, and they don’t need to ask their supporters for more donations. But the sooner they join the faster they might unlock Gift Aid income.

Charities can sign up for The Great Gift Aid Hunt through Swiftaid’s website. There they will find the tools and resources they need to start claiming. The hunt is live until 21st April – but of course Gift Aid income, once a declaration is made, can generate income for charities for years to come – and recoup Gift Aid not reclaimed in recent years.

About Swiftaid

Swiftaid, by Streeva, is a platform that makes it easy for UK charities to claim Gift Aid and for

taxpayers to maximise tax relief. Swiftaid was developed with the support of HMRC and is listed

on HMRC’s registered software providers.

The opportunity

David Michael, CEO/Co-founder of Swiftaid, commented:



“Every penny counts for charities and Gift Aid is a fantastic resource with the power to benefit fundraising efforts significantly. Simply upload donations and check against millions of UK taxpayers for additional Gift Aid. Imagine what extra Gift Aid could do for your cause right now.”



Clair Stanley, Director of Policy and Communications at Swiftaid, added:

“Every year, The Great Gift Aid Hunt unlocks millions of pounds for charities big and small. With many charities raising fundraising targets this year to accommodate rising costs, a 25% uplift on eligible donations could be a crucial step towards reaching these goals”.

Oliver Shaw-Latimer, Senior Director of Payments at JustGiving said:

“As the biggest administrator of Gift Aid in the UK, we’re proud to be partnering with Swiftaid for another Great Gift Aid Hunt. Working together we’ve added over eight million eligible taxpayers to the database, helping charities get the most out of every donation made through the JustGiving platform.

“We strongly encourage charities across the sector to sign up for the Great Gift Aid Hunt to see how much they could claim.”