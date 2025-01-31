Entries open for bursary to further professional development in legacy administration

Entries are now open for Legacy Futures’ Crispin Ellison Bursary Award, which provides training packages to support professional development in legacy administration.

Now in its ninth year, the bursary is named in memory of Legacy Link Director and the Institute of Legacy Management’s (ILM) founding member Crispin Ellison, who dedicated his career to advancing professional knowledge in the legacy sector.

The bursary is open to applicants looking to further their learning and development in the area of legacy administration and management. Two training packages from the ILM up to the value of £1,000 each are available. £1,000 covers the cost of the Certificate in Charity Legacy Administration or any equivalent training package.

Ashley Rowthorn, CEO of Legacy Futures, said:

“Talented and skilled legacy administrators are vital for the legacy sector, and deserve to be recognised and rewarded. By offering the Crispin Ellison Bursary Award, we not only want to shine a light on some of the incredible talent out there and give them an opportunity to thrive, we also want to honour Crispin, whose dedication to the sector was inspirational and had such a positive impact on so many individuals and charities. “The judges will be looking for applicants who demonstrate a breadth of skills and talent, and most of all passion for developing their careers as legacy professionals.”

How to enter

To enter, applicants must fill out the form on the Legacy Futures website. Applications take around seven minutes to complete and can be submitted until Friday 28 March.

Last year’s bursary recipients were Layla Brown from Rennie Grove Peace Hospice in Tring, and Katy Lee from St Gemma’s Hospice in Leeds.