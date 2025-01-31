Boldspace campaign pitch for Epilepsy Action wins Creative Shootout 2025

Creative agency Boldspace has won 2025’s Creative Shootout, earning Epilepsy Action as a new client, a £10,000 prize and a £350,000 media fund to help promote their campaign.

The competition saw six finalist agency teams given a brief from Epilepsy Action CEO, Rebekah Smith. They then had four hours to work on their creative campaign before pitching their ideas back in the evening, in eight minutes each, to a live audience and judging panel at London’s BAFTA.

The six finalist agencies were Boldspace (winner), Propellernet (second place) Muckle Media (third place), Brands2Life, PHA, and Skylark Media.

The brief given to the teams earlier in the day was ‘to ‘shatter the stigma’ and to make epilepsy impossible to ignore, elevating it into the cultural conversation in a way that transforms lives.’ Epilepsy Action was announced as The Creative Shootout’s charity of the year last September – each year The Creative Shootout chooses a theme and charities can enter for a chance to be chosen.

Rebekah Smith, CEO, Epilepsy Action, commented:

“This is such an important opportunity for us, and the hundreds of thousands of people living with epilepsy today. We were looking for bold, ambitious thinking from the teams, and we certainly got that. The campaign that Boldspace presented really stood out and we can’t wait to work with them to bring the campaign to life in 2025. We’re also really grateful to everyone who took part.”

This year of The Creative Shootout saw its largest ever media fund, which has been donated by partners including The Guardian, Clear Channel, JC Decaux, Google, Acast, OnePoll, 72Point and markettiers.

Founder of The Creative Shootout, Johnny Pitt, said:

“It’s ten years since the Shootout launched and the cause of epilepsy made this probably our grittiest ever programme. The winning campaign from Boldspace will help shatter the terrible stigma of those living with epilepsy.”

2024’s charity of the year was Carers UK, which had its campaign created by MullenLowe.