Consultation asks for views on developing & improving charity boards

The Association of Chairs has opened a consultation seeking views on how to develop and improve charity boards and encourage more people to become trustees.

The consultation is aimed at starting a discussion about what a strategy for improving charity governance might look like, with the final output being a strategy that is collectively held and implemented by the Association of Chairs as well as other bodies, and Chairs and trustees across the UK.

The consultation is open until 25 April, and the association hopes to get 500 responses.

A key focus is on trustees including how to bring in greater representation of UK society as a whole, how to remove barriers to taking up the role, and how to better support them, such as through greater recognition, and professional development opportunities.

It also asks for views on developing benchmarking and accreditation for charity boards to make it easier for trustees to assess how well they performing, and on creating a coordinating group for charity boards and infrastructure bodies to support and develop trustee and nonprofit boards.

Views are sought too on developing a body to support charity trustees, and on how to measure both the health of charity governance at the moment, and the success of any strategy created to improve charity governance.

Introducing the consultation on the Association of Chairs website, Chair Joe Saxton says:

“People may not have views on all these areas, but we hope that the responses will give us some clarity on how to approach an agreed set of plans and priorities. I should say that while the specifics of the ideas are about charities, there is lots of stuff that is relevant to other types of non-profit organisations, so please do have a look at the consultation.”