Cadent & Home-Start team up to raise funds & help families, & more partnership news

Cadent and Home-Start have partnered on a cookbook, while other corporate partnership news includes a pledge of more donations from The Cambridge Building Society to celebrate its 175th anniversary, and a group of Manchester businesses joining forces to support the fight against cancer.

Cadent & Home-Start UK partner on cookbook to help families with rising cost of living

Home-Start UK and gas distribution network Cadent have launched a recipe book designed to support families with the rising cost of living. The cookbook, made possible with funding from Cadent’s Centres for Warmth programme, is a collection of budget-friendly, slow cooker recipes all contributed by families supported by Home-Start.

The recipes have been shared by Home-Start families from across the UK, who also provided comments for the book and help with illustrating the recipes. To support the launch, Cadent has purchased thousands of copies of the cookbook to be donated to families using Home-Starts within its network. It can also be purchased on the Home-Start website for £6 with all proceeds going back to the charity.

The Cambridge Building Society pledges more donations in celebration of 175 years

Established as The Cambridge Permanent Benefit Building Society in January 1850 with a mission to ‘help people have a home’, The Cambridge Building Society is marking its 175th anniversary with two announcements.

The first is a pledge to donate more from its profits to good causes in its community. Last year, The Cambridge team donated nearly 1000 volunteering hours to help local charities, and the society has donated more than £160,000 to good causes since 2020 – this is now increasing to £175,000 annually from profits. The second is the expansion of its Rent to Home (RTH) initiative – with applications now open for two properties near Bury St Edmunds. The ballot winners will rent the properties from The Cambridge for up to three years and have up to 70% of their rent returned to them to use as a deposit towards buying their own home.

Access Group helps charities use extra free ad grants from Google

The Access Group’s not for profit division worked with 21 UK-based charities over December to help boost their advertising spend after Christmas saw Google offer select charities $20,000 (£16,400) a month of free search advertising instead of the usual $10,000 (£8,200) offered by the tech giant.

Just under a quarter of a million dollars was spent by the organisations who were either chosen by Google or nominated by The Access Group. As a result, they saw a combined total of 42,947 clicks to their websites throughout December – a 37% increase on the previous year. One of the charities to benefit from the extra grant was Hammersmith, Fulham, Ealing & Hounslow Mind which was able to run its campaign 30 for 30K. The charity also achieved a 52% increase in clicks and 85% rise in impressions during the special funding period.

Cadent Foundation extends Citizens Advice partnership with £2mn funding boost

The £2 million funding boost from Cadent Foundation will be used by Citizens Advice to extend a successful pilot initiative which saw the introduction of energy and financial hardship advice in some of the most deprived communities in the UK. So far, over 2,000 people have been supported via dedicated and expert case workers, with financial gains to families exceeding £2.6 million. The majority of the savings achieved were through better bill management and income maximisation advice, as well as making people aware of their additional benefit entitlements.

The additional funding – which will support both guidance and practical interventions, such as energy efficiency measures – will be instrumental in enhancing the capacity of Citizens Advice to deliver these services. The collaborative programme will now extend to a further nine locations, including in Bedford, Stoke-on-Trent and Manchester, taking the total locations running the scheme to 17.

Business Beats Cancer. L-R: Jon Butler, Lisa Morton, and Nick Entwistle

Manchester businesses join forces to support fight against cancer

A group of business leaders from across Greater Manchester have joined forces to form Business Beats Cancer Manchester: designed to encourage the region’s business community to support the fight against cancer. The board will raise funds from businesses in Greater Manchester to support research that directly impacts the city’s residents, with the money to be split between two areas of focus selected each year.

The newly-formed board, fundraising on behalf of Cancer Research UK, will hold its inaugural fundraising event – a Gala Dinner at the Manchester Cathedral – on Thursday 27 March, with Manchester artist Argh Kid performing a poem about cancer. The ‘Business Beats Cancer MCR’ campaign has been supported with donated billboard space across Greater Manchester courtesy of 75 Media, Alight Media, Gomo & Vision Digital. Elonex have also featured it on the second biggest billboard in Europe.

Norwich digital agency chooses Norfolk Clubhouse as charity of the year

Digital agency Candour has announced local mental health charity Norfolk Clubhouse as its new partner. The organisation will be supported through fundraising, cash donations and free digital marketing services, with an initial commitment of a £10,000 cash donation.

Founded in 2019 by psychotherapist June Webb, Norfolk Clubhouse provides holistic wellbeing support and a place for people to come together, build friendships, learn new skills and get help entering or returning to work. The money from Candour will be used to expand the services that Norfolk Clubhouse offers, with a particular focus on activities that support mental health recovery and the development of skills and social bonds.