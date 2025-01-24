Give as you Live Donate’s all-in-one fundraising platform

This month UK Fundraising is focusing on Give as you Live Donate.

After launching as an online shopping tool to generate income for charities from supporters’ purchases Give as you Live has expanded into a comprehensive online giving site. Give as you Live Donate offers fundraising pages, campaign pages, online donations, contactless giving, fundraising event management and more.

Give as you Live Donate launched in 2020, and by mid-2024 had raised £20 million for good causes.

2.5% across all donations

The Give as you Live Donate platform is free for charities to use, whether large or small. Specifically, according to Laura Gorin, Give as you Live Marketing Director, “there is no admin cost, no platform fee, and we don’t charge for our support either”.

From 1 January 2025 it introduced a standard 2.5% fee across all donations on the platform, but even this can be avoided if the donor chooses to cover this transaction fee by topping up their gift.

According to Gorin, 80% of donors choose to do so.

Tap to Donate

In October 2024 Give as you Live Donate introduced its Tap to Donate app.

In response to the decline in cash use across the UK, Give as you Live Donate’s new app enabled charities to collect contactless donations on the go using nothing more than a smartphone, eliminating the need for payment devices or monthly subscriptions.

The Tap to Donate app’s giving process explained.

The app integrates fully with Give as you Live Donate’s platform, which allows charities not only to collect one-off donations but also manage recurring contributions, host ticketed events, and run fundraising campaigns with ease.

Introducing our new Tap to Donate App – say goodbye to expensive card readers and payment terminals.



✅ No subscriptions

✅ No extra fees – we only charge our standard platform fee

✅ No clunky hardware: use our free app on your phone



