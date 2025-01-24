CFRE promotion - impact your community, like Josué E. Hernández, MA, CFRE. California, USA

Give as you Live Donate’s all-in-one fundraising platform

Howard Lake

Howard Lake | 24 January 2025 | Features

Give as you Live logo

This month UK Fundraising is focusing on Give as you Live Donate.

After launching as an online shopping tool to generate income for charities from supporters’ purchases Give as you Live has expanded into a comprehensive online giving site. Give as you Live Donate offers fundraising pages, campaign pages, online donations, contactless giving, fundraising event management and more.

Give as you Live Donate launched in 2020, and by mid-2024 had raised £20 million for good causes.

Advertisement

Great Fundraising Organizations, by Alan Clayton. Buy now.
Give as you Live expands beyond shopping donations with all-in-one fundraising platform

2.5% across all donations

From January 1st, charities now pay only 2.5% across all donations

The Give as you Live Donate platform is free for charities to use, whether large or small. Specifically, according to Laura Gorin, Give as you Live Marketing Director, “there is no admin cost, no platform fee, and we don’t charge for our support either”. 

From 1 January 2025 it introduced a standard 2.5% fee across all donations on the platform, but even this can be avoided if the donor chooses to cover this transaction fee by topping up their gift.

According to Gorin, 80% of donors choose to do so.

Tap to Donate

In October 2024 Give as you Live Donate introduced its Tap to Donate app.

Give as you Llive Donate - Tap to Donate. Contactless donations in one tap. Illustration of a debit card making a donation of £30 on a smartphone - not a card reader.
Image: Give as you Live Donate

In response to the decline in cash use across the UK, Give as you Live Donate’s new app enabled charities to collect contactless donations on the go using nothing more than a smartphone, eliminating the need for payment devices or monthly subscriptions.

Illlustration showing the stages/screens of the giving process on the Tap to Donate app from Give as you Live Donate.
The Tap to Donate app’s giving process explained.

The app integrates fully with Give as you Live Donate’s platform, which allows charities not only to collect one-off donations but also manage recurring contributions, host ticketed events, and run fundraising campaigns with ease.

Related posts

UK Fundraising
28 September 2014

Give As You Live raises £5 million for charities
UK Fundraising
9 March 2017

Give as you Live raises £8 million for UK charities
UK Fundraising
3 February 2016

Cancer Research UK to hold contactless collections on World Cancer Day
20 October 2021

Monthly focus: fundraising and giving platforms

Loading

Howard Lake

About Howard Lake
Howard Lake is consultant editor of UK Fundraising. He founded the site in 1994 and successfully sold it in 2022. As director of Giving X Ltd he is exploring growing giving on a massive scale. He is the founder of Fundraising Camp and co-founder of GoodJobs.

Mastodon