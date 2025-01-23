Ever After Garden reaches £1mn raised for Royal Marsden Cancer Charity; & more event news Photo credit: Sam Mellish

A round up of fundraising event news, from Ever After Garden’s milestone, to new events for St Peter’s Hospice and Heartbeat.

Ever After Garden reaches £1mn fundraising milestone for Royal Marsden Cancer Charity

Over £1.2 million has now been raised for Royal Marsden Cancer Charity by rose dedications since the Ever After Garden first began in 2019, supporting the development of life-saving treatments used across the UK and around the world.

The annual remembrance garden of over 30,000 illuminated white roses was supported by Brookfield as Headline Partner in 2024, and officially opened by actor Richard E. Grant. Over the festive period, the garden was attended by thousands of visitors, with many others also choosing to dedicate a rose online. The gardenwas inspired by the late production designer Michael Howells, whose work included the film Ever After, after which the garden is named, and created by designer and Trustee of The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity Anya Hindmarch, and fashion writer Camilla Morton.

St Peter’s Hospice launches Cambodia challenge

Bristol charity St Peter’s Hospice has launched a new fundraising initiative, which will see participants trek through rural Cambodia whilst raising funds for the charity: Bristol’s only adult hospice.

The five-day trek is due to take place from 7-15 March 2026, with fundraisers journeying to Angkor Wat, and exploring the ancient capital of the Khmer Empire, rural valleys, dense forests and the upper plains of the Kulen Mountain. The challenge costs £299 to register (followed by £150 to be paid eight weeks before the challenge), and all participants will need to raise a minimum of £3,800.

Heartbeat announces its first family-friendly Heart & Stroll event

Heartbeat’s inaugural ‘Heart and Stroll’ fundraising event will be a 5km walk at Southampton Common on Sunday 29 June. It’s the charity’s biggest fundraising event for which it is expecting some 1,500 participants.

It will raise funds for the Wessex Cardiac Unit at the University Hospital Southampton and costs £5 per adult, with free entry for children and dogs. Walkers are asked to pledge to raise at least £100, and will receive a medal after completing the walk while dogs will get a bandana to wear, and there will also be live music, stalls, and food to enjoy.

The London Landmarks Half Marathon (LLHM) has announced Royal Bank of Canada as an Official Event Sponsor for its annual event, set for Sunday, 6 April 2025. This partnership marks the LLHM’s largest sponsorship to date, with Royal Bank of Canada keen to support LLHM in their target of fundraising an additional £16million through the 2025 event.

Royal Bank of Canada is planning a variety of initiatives, including:

Bespoke ‘Lions of London’ experience – Bank of Canada’s activation will celebrate both their official mascot, Leo the Lion, as well as the 10,000 lion statues found across London. Leo the Lion will be leading a team of Royal Bank of Canada supporters cheering runners on

Top fundraiser celebration – every year the LLHM celebrates a number of participants who have fundraised the highest total for their charities or fundraised in the most creative or unique way. The team at Royal Bank of Canada will be helping to celebrate these fundraisers on race day

A Royal Bank of Canada branded water station

Royal Bank of Canada Team of 100 clients and colleagues

Staff education – Tommy’s will provide Royal Bank of Canada staff with educational sessions, volunteer opportunities, and visits to its pre-term birth centre to increase awareness about how their support helps fund the work the charity provides to families across the UK

Waterford Viking Marathon to fundraise for RNLI

The RNLI has been picked as the charity of choice to benefit from the 2025 Waterford Viking Marathon. Focusing on the lifeboat stations based in Waterford, all proceeds raised from the event will be shared between Dunmore East, Helvick Head and Tramore. Funds raised will go towards supporting crew training and providing the kit and equipment volunteers need to continue to save lives at sea.

The 13th WLR Waterford Viking Marathon will take place on Saturday 21 and Sunday 22 June with two new events, a disability friendly run and a children’s run.

Claire House Children’s Hospice becomes Official Headline Charity of the Year for 2025 Chester Triple Series

The 2025 Chester Triple Series features the MBNA Chester 10K (9 March), the Essar Chester Half Marathon (18 May), and the MBNA Chester Marathon & Metric Marathon (5 October).

The collaboration between Active Leisure Events (ALE) and Claire House Children’s Hospice dates back to 2017 and 2018, with the partnership rekindled in 2022 across all Chester races. Now, in 2025, the bond grows stronger, with a shared mission to surpass all previous fundraising records. In 2018, ALE races raised £32,000 for Claire House, and in 2022, that number rose to £48,815. For 2025, the aim is higher than ever – with both parties looking to raise over £50,000 to support the hospice’s work.