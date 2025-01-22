Free guide launches to help first-time local campaigners

The guide, from social enterprise Campaign Collective, is downloadable and includes top tips on how to influence those in power, with tools and techniques for running a successful local campaign.

Hear My Voice is aimed at grassroots and first-time campaigners who want to take action on a local issue. It takes would-be campaigners through how to get others involved in a campaign and build support through petitions and public meetings. It includes campaigning ideas ranging from publicity stunts and demonstrations to craftivism.

There is also step-by-step advice to help build practical skills including how to make a short film and deliver a media interview with impact, as well as tips from other campaigners, case studies, and legal advice to help campaigner stay on the right side of the law.

Advertisement

Nancy Platts, guide co-author, said:

“Whether people want to get a new crossing to make local roads safer for their kids or prevent the closure of a local service, it’s important they know how to influence those who are making the decisions about their lives. We’ve produced this guide to help them to do that.”

Co-author Ian Morton added:

“Campaigns are more likely to be successful when people work together and use everyone’s skills to influence those in power. Our guide offers a mix of traditional and online campaigning techniques ensuring everyone on the team can get involved.”

The guide is based on a campaign action pack which Campaign Collective produced for the Austerity Action Group – funded by the Social Workers Union. A second edition of this has now been launched.