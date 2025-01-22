British Red Cross’s Amadi among new board members for Fundraising Regulator – plus more movers

Mover news from the sector, including the Fundraising Regulator’s announcement of four board member appointments, and Gemma Sherrington’s upcoming move to Refuge from Save the Children UK.

Paul Amadi

British Red Cross’s Paul Amadi among new Fundraising Regulator board members

Paul Amadi, Anne Heal, Nick Jones, and Girish Menon will start at the Fundraising Regulator in April 2025 and will help guide the strategic direction of the organisation, bringing experience in charity, fundraising and regulation. Amadi is currently Executive Director of Marketing, Fundraising and Communications at the British Red Cross and has previously held similar roles at charities including MS Society, Diabetes UK, NSPCC and RNIB. He was also the CIOF Chair from 2007-2010.

Heal holds or has held a range of non-executive roles in other regulators including Ofqual, the Office of Rail and Road and the General Dental Council. She also serves on enforcement bodies for the Bank of England and Financial Conduct Authority. She has also been a trustee and then the interim Chair of NCVO and the Chair of Volunteering Matters.

Jones has been a member of the Fundraising Regulator’s Standards Committee since 2016, and is currently Executive Director of Humane Society International UK. He was previously Managing Director Fundraising, Communications and Policy at Action for Children and Interim Executive Director of Marketing, Fundraising and Communications for Save the Children UK. Menon was most recently Interim Chief Executive at UNICEF UK. He has also held the role of Chief Executive at STiR Education UK and ActionAid UK, and was previously Deputy Chief Executive at WaterAid. Menon is also a trustee on the board of Hope and Homes for Children.

Save the Children UK’s Gemma Sherrington takes up CEO role at Refuge

Refuge has appointed Gemma Sherrington as its new Chief Executive Officer. She will begin her new role on 24 March, succeeding Abigail Ampofo who was appointed Interim CEO in March 2024 and will be leaving the charity as planned.

Sherrington has over 20 years’ experience in the charity sector, and joins Refuge from Save the Children UK, where she has worked since 2007 following previous roles at the NSPCC, Cardinal Hume Centre and WaterAid. During her time at Save the Children, Sherrington held a number of senior positions, ultimately serving as Executive Director of Fundraising and Marketing before becoming interim CEO in February last year. As CEO, she was responsible for delivering a new long-term vision and 2025-2027 strategy for the charity.

Rachel Polney

London baby bank network announces three new trustees

Little Village has appointed Clare Phillips, Rachel Polnay and Lily Shaw as new Trustees following a competitive recruitment process. Together they bring expertise in marketing, fundraising and investment and will support the charity as it continues to focus on growing its income and audience engagement.

Polnay has worked in charity fundraising for over 25 years and is currently Director of Partnerships & Philanthropy for the British Red Cross, Phillips has led teams at media and tech organisations including Channel 4 and more recently, YouTube, and Shaw is a Growth Equity Investor at L Catterton, specialising in application-layer software.

Peter Grigg to step down as Home-Start UK Chief Executive

Home-Start UK has announced that, after five years in the role, Peter Grigg will be stepping down as CEO to join the Citizens Advice senior leadership team as Director of Partnerships and Advocacy later this year.

Grigg has overseen the growth of Home-Start UK impact, profile and income over the past five years with the number of families that Home-Starts support increasing from 26,000 to 58,850 and Home-Start UK income growing from £2.5mn to £3.8mn. He will leave Home-Start UK at the beginning of April and the board will now begin the process of recruiting a new Chief Executive to take the charity forward. During the interim period, Home-Start’s deputy CEO, Vivien Waterfield CBE, will take up the role.

Josephine McCartney joins The Childhood Trust as CEO

The Childhood Trust has announced that Josephine McCartney will become its new Chief Executive, starting on 10 February.

McCartney brings more than 23 years of experience in the charitable sector and joins The Childhood Trust from her role as Chief Executive of Kent Community Foundation. Her earlier career includes senior leaderships roles at Imperial College Healthcare Charity in London and the Royal National Institute for Blind People.