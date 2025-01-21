[ad] Blackbaud 2025 Giving Days calendar - download

Charity leaders write to Chancellor with sector asks ahead of next Spending Review

Melanie May

Melanie May | 21 January 2025 | News

calculator, pen & paper by Steve Buissinne from Pixabay

The Civil Society Group – a collaboration of organisations representing members and groups from across the charity sector and wider civil society – has written to the Chancellor with 16 recommendations for Labour’s second major fiscal event, which takes place in June.

The letter, written by Charity Finance Group (CFG) and signed by 22 charity leaders, including the CEOs of NAVCA, ACF, ACEVO, NCVO, SCVO, WCVA and CIOF, urges the government to acknowledge charities’ role in its mission areas and provide sustainable sector funding.

It calls on Chancellor Rachel Reeves to consider several measures that the group believes could be implemented in the near-term and are both low-cost and impactful.

These include:

The letter states: ‘in a time of constrained public finances, the voluntary and community sector’s contribution to the government’s missions can be significant. We want to be a part of the widespread societal change that the missions can deliver.’

The group has also included longer-term proposals, such as:

Richard Sagar, Head of Policy at CFG, commented:

“This spending review submission is an opportunity to highlight the contribution civil society makes to communities across the country, and to the government’s missions.

 

“Whilst the Chancellor has been clear that the government wants to maintain its fiscal rules, our recommendations could be implemented for little cost, yet could allow charities to maximise their impact.

 

“The sector continues to face increasing demand for services, whilst managing lower incomes and increased costs – forcing charities to do more with less.

 

“By offering support for the sector, which delivers around £17bn worth of public services, the government can maximise the positive impact charities can have on the people and causes they serve.”

Melanie May

Melanie May is a journalist and copywriter specialising in writing both for and about the charity and marketing services sectors since 2001. She can be reached via thepurplepim.com.

