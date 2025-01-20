Harry Hall chooses RDA as exclusive charity partner for 2025, plus more partnership news

Cruise line selects Reuben’s Retreat as 2025 charity partner

Virgin Voyages’ UK sales team has announced that Reuben’s Retreat will be its chosen charity partner for 2025. The team will aim to raise funds for the charity, which supports families who have suffered the loss of a child or have a child living with medical complexities, through a variety of initiatives and events. They include being headline sponsor of the annual ReuBall in July, which will be themed Night with a ‘splash of red’, in honour of the new partnership.

A skydive is also planned, with Virgin Voyages UK Sales team bringing together some well-known industry colleagues and peers from across the travel industry to ‘make the leap’. The charity will also have a presence at the cruise line’s trade events.

A South Sudanese women plants rice in a flooded paddy, in a project supported by Action Against Hunger © Peter Caton

KellyDeli announces €1mn raised for Action Against Hunger UK, & extension of partnership

KellyDeli, which is behind Sushi Daily kiosks, has raised €1 million across its global operations for Action Against Hunger UK, achieving this milestone a full year ahead of target. The partnership has provided support to thousands of people and communities worldwide since 2020, with a specific focus on tackling hunger and malnutrition in Gujarat, India. The partnership has donated €0.20 from each pot of forgotten ends and every veggie menu item to the charity.

This collective effort has helped saved over 22,000 lives from life-threatening malnutrition, improved the health and nutrition of 150,000 children under three, provided maternal and child nutrition guidance to 100,000 pregnant women, and trained and upskilled 4,000 healthcare workers. Action Against Hunger was also recognised by the local government and invited to train over 53,000 frontline workers in Gujarat on breastfeeding.

2025 MOBO Awards announce Prostate Cancer UK as official charity partner

Prostate Cancer UK has become the official charity partner of the 2025 MOBO Awards, and sponsor of the Best Male Act category. 1 in 4 Black men getting prostate cancer, and partnering with MOBO provides an opportunity for Prostate Cancer UK to raise more awareness of the most common cancer in men and help more Black men get a lifesaving earlier diagnosis.

The MOBO Awards celebrate excellence in Black music and culture, and will be live from Newcastle’s Utilita Arena on 18 February.

Invesco’s fundraising for Rainbow Trust Children’s Charity raised over £125,000 in 2024

In the first year of a two-year charity partnership with Rainbow Trust Children’s Charity, Invesco has raised £125,977: enough to cover the cost to fund two Family Support Workers. Through a variety of events, including a 12-strong team taking on Invesco’s annual Thames Challenge, employee fundraising has raised over £70,000 of this total. Staff have also taken part in the London Marathon, the London to Brighton Cycle Ride, more sporting events, charity bake sales, and a salary sacrifice initiative. The Invesco Cares Foundation then matches staff fundraising to double the total.

In January 2025, fund manager Alexandra Ivanova will be taking on a new Arctic Adventure Challenge: a six-day trek through Norway and Finland learning essential survival skills in the extreme environment of the Arctic Circle. Alexandra will be raising funds for both Rainbow Trust and her own charity Save the Permafrost. Rainbow Trust has also challenged Invesco staff to join its Adventure Triple Challenge which takes place in April in the Lake District. This comprises a 31-mile hike, a two-mile row, and a grand finale of a 7.5-mile summit of Helvellyn.

Harry Hall announces Riding for the Disabled Association as exclusive charity partner for 2025

The partnership will support Riding for the Disabled Association RDA’s mission of enriching lives through horses, making equestrian activities accessible to disabled people across the UK. The Bradford based equestrian specialist has raised more than £45,000 for equine charities and good causes over the past six years, previously partnering with SAFE, Hope Pastures, World Horse Welfare, The Gambia Horse & Donkey Trust, Safe Haven for Donkeys in Holy Land, Brooke – Action for Working Horses and Donkeys, and Prince Fluffy Kareem to raise funds.

Anyone joining the Harry Hall One Club, taking out insurance or going shopping triggers a donation, and there is also an option for Harry Hall shoppers to donate to its charity partner at the checkout if they wish. Harry Hill also helps raise awareness for its charity partner across its different platforms, and where relevant, will donate unsold clothing and horse equipment to the chosen charity if applicable.

Close Brothers Motor Finance raise £6,529 for Cash for Kids’ Mission Christmas appeal

Close Brothers Motor Finance raised £6,529 to provide gifts for sick and underprivileged children over Christmas, as part of Cash for Kids’ Mission Christmas. The total includes £300 of employee matched giving, and over 560 gifts were also donated. For the second year running, the sum raised was a record total.

Overall, Cash for Kids provided gifts to 306,996 children over the Christmas period. The appeal spans the entirety of the UK, and every pound and present donated as part of the campaign stays within the area it was donated.

Trinity Hospice’s annual Christmas tree collection raises £31,300

Across one weekend, over 100 volunteers visited homes across the Fylde coast collecting Christmas Trees for recycling. In total, 1,960 trees were collected over three days and delivered to James Andrew Tree Care at the HASSRA Fylde Community Pavilion in Thornton, where they were chipped for the allotment, the Household Waste Recycling Centre on Bristol Avenue and North Beach Car Park in St Annes ahead of the annual tree planting campaign to restore the sand dunes.

For each tree collected, a donation was made to Trinity Hospice. This year’s collection has raised more money than ever, with the total of £31,300 enough to run the Trinity’s Hospice at Home service for an entire month.