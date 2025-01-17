Oxfam to open London pub for a day with pricing based on customers’ net worth

Opening during January’s 2025 Davos World Economic Forum, the pub will invite customers to pay what they feel is fair, based on their net worth with the aim of highlighting wealth inequality and how a fairer tax system could help.

The pop-up pub also aims to provide a space for meaningful discussion on the issue, with Oxfam staff available to provide information about the charity’s work on tax justice and inequality.

Called ‘The Fair Pour’, the pub will open in London’s Holborn on Tuesday 21 January, serving non-alcoholic drinks in line with Dry January. Proceeds from all those sold on the day will be donated to Oxfam.

Advertisement

Kelly Mundy, Senior Campaigns Manager, Oxfam commented:

“Wealth inequality is the shocking reality of our society, and a reality that’s worsening every year. It’s time for bold solutions like progressive taxation and investment in public services to create a more equal playing field. “The Fair Pour pub highlights the urgent need for action to create a fairer world where everyone has the opportunity to thrive. We hope it encourages people to think about how a fairer tax system could create a more just society for everyone.”

A selection of non-alcoholic beers, wines, and mocktails including Old Money Fashioned, Highballer, The Billionaire’s Breeze and Caviar Collins will be available. There will also be a pub quiz in the evening, where players can can test their general knowledge and learn some statistics surrounding wealth inequality, with the winning team getting a free, alcohol-free round.

The pub will be located on Theobalds Road in London, and will be open from 12-9pm, with a quiz taking place at 7pm.