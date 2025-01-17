CFRE promotion - impact your community, like Josué E. Hernández, MA, CFRE. California, USA

New governance principles launched to guide charities’ investment decisions

Melanie May

Melanie May | 17 January 2025 | News

The set of principles launched yesterday (16 January) to help charity leaders and trustees when making decisions about their investments.

Hosted on a dedicated website, the Charity Investment Governance Principles, also known as the CIGPs, have been developed to reflect the outcomes of the Butler-Sloss case concerning charity investments and charitable purposes, and complement the Charity Commission’s CC14 guidance and Charity Governance Code.

There are seven principles: purpose of investments; leadership; integrity; decision-making, risk and control; effectiveness; equity, diversity and inclusion; and openness and accountability.

They are the culmination of a year-long project led by freelance consultant Gail Cunningham and a steering group comprised of CFG, NCVO, WCVA, the Association of Charitable Foundations, the secretariat of the Charities Responsible Investment Network, and sector experts.

Representatives from the Charity Commission acted as independent observers, and the project has been made possible by several grantmakers.

Caron Bradshaw OBE, CEO of CFG, commented:

“This is an entirely new resource developed both for and by the charity sector. With these new principles, charity trustees will feel more confident when making decisions about their organisation’s investments.”

Richard Sagar, CFG’s Head of Policy, said:

“The CIGP project has been an important focus for CFG and other steering group members in the past year. The successful launch of the CIGPs and website demonstrates what our sector can achieve when we collaborate and consult widely with a clear purpose.

 

“Our desire to support excellence in financial leadership and decision-making doesn’t stop here, however. We invite feedback from charity users about how we can improve and evolve the principles and website for the future.”


