£50mn raised through Give A Little, plus more agency & supplier news

Four snippets of agency and supplier news, from Give A Little, the Creative Shootout, Crowe UK, and Aqilla.

Give A Little community reaches milestone of £50mn raised through platform

Give A Little®’s community of 9,500+ charities has raised the £50mn through contactless, Chip + PIN, and online donations, including QR codes.

Following Give A Little’s 2019 launch, the first £10mn was raised in three years. Last year saw the Give A Little community raise over £20mn in 12 months alone – a 72.3% increase year on year – taking the total raised to £50mn.

The platform is also celebrating its biggest month: December 2024, which saw it help charities raise over £2.9mn: a 53% increase year on year.

Charitable organisations joining the Give A Little community in 2024 included the Stroke Association, Cash for Kids, Wales Air Ambulance and the Pets at Home Foundation.

More key stats for 2024

Give A Little welcomed 3,758 new charities to the platform

UK charities subscribing to Give A Little received additional Gift Aid income of £1.1mn through enabling Gift Aid on their fundraising campaigns

The average donation value for charities collecting card present contactless and Chip + PIN donations was £10.24,and £34.26 for those collecting online donations

Over 1.9mn cashless donations were made through the Give A Little platform: an increase of 52% year on year

Ben Stewart, Managing Director, Give A Little said:

“It’s been another fantastic year for our community of charities with more being raised through our platform than ever before. We are committed to making the platform even better with exciting and innovative new features coming this year. We would like to thank our community and partners including CollecTin, Payaz, SumUp and Stripe for their support in helping us make Give A Little the best it can be.”

Creative Shootout final to see 6 agencies battle it out to win Epilepsy Action as client

The live final of the Creative Shootout takes place on 30 January, with Epilepsy Action 2025’s Charity of the Year.

The event will see six advertising agencies – Boldspace, Brands2Life, Muckle Media, PHA, Propellernet and Skylark Media – compete to win Epilepsy Action as a new client, a £10,000 prize and £250,000 in support from a range of media partners, including Clear Channel, Acast and markettiers to bring their campaign to life later on in 2025.

On 30 January – Live Final day, the finalist agencies will receive a creative brief from Epilepsy Action at lunchtime. They will then have four hours to work on their creative before pitching it back in the evening, in eight minutes each, to the judges and a live audience.

2024’s Charity of the Year was Carers UK. It saw its campaign, created by MullenLowe, go live last September.

Crowe UK named leading charity auditor for 16th consecutive year

For the sixteenth year in succession, national audit, tax, advisory and consultancy firm Crowe was named the top charity auditor in Civil Society’s Charity Finance Audit Survey for 2024.

The 2024 survey brought together data from the Charity Finance 100 and 250 Index charities, plus 632 direct responses. The 957 charities represented have a combined income of £41.3bn and pay fees of £36.3mn.

Naziar Hashemi, Head of Social Purpose and Non Profits at Crowe, said:

“We are delighted to have retained our number one position for the 16th consecutive year. “This is due to the incredible dedication of our people who work hard to deliver a quality audit and excellent client service in a time of significant change and complexity. I feel very proud to head up a team of committed individuals who feel passionate about this sector and are driven to make a difference. “The coming year is very challenging for our sector so we will continue to support the sector in any way that we can so that charities can maximise their impact.”

Charity doubles capacity to manage funds with switch to Aqilla accounting software

Publish What You Pay (PWYP), a global advocacy network campaigning for a fairer energy transition, has doubled its capacity to manage restricted funds by streamlining processes and improving analysis with Aqilla cloud accounting software.

Rami Hassouna, Director of Finance and Operations, joined the 1,000-strong member organisation during a period of rapid growth when it faced several operational challenges that its entry level accounting software couldn’t support. These included limited analytical capabilities, a 10-day month-end close, and issues with access.

Hassouna said:

“Previously, we could only manage around five restricted grants due to the administrative burden.”

Switching to Aqilla, PWYP has been able to automate stakeholder reports, gain realtime insights that it can use in its strategic planning, reclaim five days a month for strategic leadership, and create automated workflows that free up time for everyone. As a result, it has reduced month-end reporting time by 50%, and halved operational costs.