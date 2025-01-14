Nuweb Group wins Forestry England contract to provide ticketing software Forest Live, from Forestry England.

Forestry England has appointed Nuweb Group, a leading UK-based event technology provider, as its in-house ticketing solution.

The partnership will cover a wide range of activities, from admission tickets and seasonal events to Forestry England’s high-profile Forest Live concert series.

The contract was secured following a competitive open tender process, where Forestry England evaluated numerous providers. Nuweb Group was chosen as the preferred provider backed by a track record of working with large organisations like the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds (RSPB) and Civil Service Sports Council (CSSC).

“We’re excited to support England’s green spaces once again. With innovative digital solutions, we can make it easier than ever for visitors to enjoy the nation’s natural beauty.” said Jose San Miguel, Managing Director Nuweb Group.

Forestry England manages and cares for the nation’s 1,500 woods and forests and welcomed 285 million visits in 2023/24.

They create amazing places and experiences for people to enjoy, providing vital homes for wildlife, making our air cleaner to breathe and producing sustainable timber.

Westonbirt and Forest Live

The contract will see Nuweb Group handle digital ticketing for day visitors to the spectacular Westonbirt, The National Arboretum, in Gloucestershire.

From festive magic to the spectacularly spooky, Forestry England’s seasonal events showcase the unique forest settings in a new light. They include illuminated trails produced in collaboration with internationally acclaimed light trail producers, RG Live (Sony Music), such as Christmas at Bedgebury, Christmas at Westonbirt and Halloween at Moors Valley.

The contract involves ticketing for Forest Live, Forestry England’s summer concert series presented in partnership with Live Nation’s Cuffe & Taylor.

They use the money Forest Live raises to maintain beautiful natural areas for everyone to enjoy, run important conservation projects and keep growing trees.

Over two million people have enjoyed Forest Live gigs over the last 23 years. Artists have included Sting, Nile Rodgers & CHIC, Paloma Faith, Anne-Marie, Stereophonics and many more.

“As green spaces increasingly serve as both recreational and cultural hubs, technology plays a pivotal role in preserving and enriching our connection with nature”, said Jose San Miguel of Nuweb Group.

“Our job is to meet the growing demand for access to these cherished spaces, handling the logistical challenges of daily visitors as well as major events like Forest Live.”

Hayley Skipper, Director of Operations – Commercial Visitor Development at Forestry England, says “Forestry England holds fantastic, ticketed events in the nation’s forests every year attracting thousands of people to incredible live music and spectacular seasonal light trails.”

“These events help raise money to support our vital work growing the nation’s forests. Using latest technologies to deliver the best possible customer experience is vital when people come to us to purchase tickets, as it is the start of what we hope will be a life-long customer journey with our nation’s forests.”