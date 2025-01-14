Give as you Live expands beyond shopping donations with all-in-one fundraising platform

A trailblazer in helping charities raise funds since the launch of its online shopping tool, in recent years Give as you Live has significantly expanded its offering, now empowering charities of all sizes to raise even more through a comprehensive, all-in-one fundraising platform.

Supporting charities with everything from online donations and fundraising pages to sophisticated event management tools, Give as you Live Donate makes it easier than ever for charities to engage supporters and drive sustainable financial growth.

The platform launched in 2020, and, says Marketing Director Laura Gorin, “since then, it has experienced continuous and significant growth.” In fact, halfway through last year Give as you Live Donate hit the milestone of £20mn raised for good causes. “We’re now at the point where we’ve got two products in the market that are delivering incredible results for charity,” she adds.

Advertisement

An all-encompassing fundraising solution

As well as providing fundraising pages for individual fundraisers, appeal pages for charities that people can also link their own pages to, and supporting event and corporate fundraising, the platform’s self-serve admin system includes GDPR-compliant reports, onsite preference settings, payment reconciliation and easy to access support, all in one solution.

Dedicated strategic support

It’s Give as you Live’s support provision that makes Give as you Live Donate really stand out for charities seeking a fundraising platform. “Give as you Live Donate is set up to be self-serve, but we’re there to support charities directly when needed, with an in-house team dedicated to helping with the set up and delivery of campaigns” says Laura. “We know that fundraising can often be a pressured task, and if somebody is needing immediate support, help with a report, or anything else, they can pick up the phone, contact us by email or reach out to us on our online chat for a swift resolution.”

Laura Gorin, Give as you Live Marketing Director

In fact, the Give as you Live team recently played a key supporting role in Kevin Sinfield’s Running Home for Christmas campaign. Raising funds for MNDA and partner charities Leeds Hospitals Charity, Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association, My Name’5 Doddie Foundation, MND Scotland and The Darby Rimmer MND Foundation, it has now raised over £7mn on the platform.

At the outset, the campaign needed tech that didn’t exist in the market, and Give as you Live were able to create this to allow Kevin’s challenge to support five charities with varied donation splits.

“We were intrinsically involved with that strategy: sitting down with the charity and supporting them with data, tech, and our expertise with the platform to help them make the right decisions for their fundraising. Our strategists are always on hand with a variety of features to support almost any project in unique and innovative ways.”

Other examples include the Graeme Souness challenge for DEBRA, where Give as you Live helped with content and email sends, as well as project management support; and a campaign for the Border Collie Trust. For them, Give as you Live provided support in areas that weren’t within the small charity team’s skillset, creating a bespoke campaign comprising paid advertising, local news outreach and asset creation to help the charity find new supporters at a crucial time – when its property was under threat from HS2.

A solution for charities of any size

Registered charities of any size can use the platform. “We work with charities as large as MNDA, down to more local charities like churches and community spaces. It really is suitable for everybody,” says Laura.

Crucially, the platform is also free for charities to use. In fact, the only cost across the entire platform for charities is 2.5% per donation, and that only applies in the scenario where a donor chooses not to cover fees.

Laura adds: “With our goal of raising at least an additional £25 million for the sector across the next three years, it’s crucial charities are paying the lowest possible fee for their tech so that their money can go where it really matters. To further support this notion, we’ve ensured there is no admin cost, no platform fee, and we don’t charge for our support either. And what’s wonderful too is that 80% of the time the donor covers the donation fee for their cause.”

Innovation at the heart

Across all of its products, Give as you Live has supported over 50,000 charities and raised more than £35mn to date, and its aim is to keep on innovating. Most recently, Give as you Live developed a free app for contactless donations, Tap to Donate. “We developed this through 2024 and launched at the end of the year,” says Laura. “It’s just the beginning of how we’re combining our technical know-how and sector-focused resources into new areas to support the fundraisers at the heart of the charity sector.”

To find out more about the products and support Give as you Live offers, visit their website here.