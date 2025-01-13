Guardian & Observer Christmas charity appeal tops £1.7mn

The Guardian and Observer’s 2024 annual appeal has raised £1,735,000 – its highest amount since 2016. It is also the 10th successive year that readers have donated more than £1mn.

More than 15,800 people donated to the appeal, which launched in December supporting Médecins Sans Frontières, War Child, and Parallel Histories. The money raised is inclusive of Gift Aid and will be split between them.

Image: The Guardian/War Child UK

The Guardian and Observer featured the charities’ and their work in a series of articles, a short film and a Today in Focus podcast. War Child UK shared the stories of children affected by conflict in Gaza, Lebanon and Columbia, and the work its teams are delivering globally, while MSF highlighted its work in Jordan rehabilitating injured children from Gaza, its emergency care in Ukraine and its work with Sudanese refugees. It also shared insights into its work in areas affected by conflict such as in Yemen, Bangladesh, Sudan and the West Bank. Parallel Histories shared insights into its work in schools teaching contested history, and empowering school students to develop empathy and understanding of both sides of historical conflict and helping them to form their own views.

Speaking about the total raised in a story announcing the total on The Guardian site, Helen Pattinson, War Child UK CEO, said that appeal had raised “a staggering amount” to support the charity’s work, adding:

“Thanks to everyone who has generously supported the appeal, we will continue to provide both psychological health support and immediate emergency aid to children and their families that desperately need it, always keeping in mind our ultimate goal – ensuring a safe future for every child living through war.”

Bill Rammell, Chief Executive at Parallel Histories, also commented, saying:

“Reader’s contributions have made a real difference to Parallel Histories – your generosity will enable more young people to navigate our divided world, contribute to civic society, and develop their critical thinking, oracy skills and confidence.