St Columba’s Hospice Care announced as recipient of The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo’s 75th anniversary donation

St Columba’s Hospice Care has been selected to receive a special one-off charity donation of up to £162,000 in celebration of The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo’s 75th Anniversary.

The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo launched the initiative to donate 75p of every 2025 Show ticket sold to a new charity last year, with the public asked to choose where the money should go from a selection of non-military charities that support communities in the UK. In total, more than 50,000 votes were cast.

The initiative is in addition to the Tattoo’s usual charitable giving, which sees it support both military and arts charities in the UK with annual donations from surplus profit. This usual giving will continue alongside the new initiative, as The Royal Military Tattoo aims to build up to pre-Covid donations of £1mn a year.

The funds donated to St Columba’s Hospice Care will enable the team to continue their work both in the Hospice, and in the community, and ensure that the services remain free and accessible to those who need them across Edinburgh and the Lothians.

Jason Barrett, Chief Executive, The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo said:

“Our 75th Anniversary is a momentous occasion, and we are delighted to celebrate it by supporting local Edinburgh charity, St Columba’s Hospice Care and their team of loyal volunteers, dedicated staff and patients. Their dedication to providing comfort, dignity and peace to patients at end of life as well as support for their loved ones is truly inspiring. “This donation is a testament to our ongoing commitment to giving back to our communities and we are honoured to contribute to the heroic efforts of St Columba’s Hospice Care.”

Jackie Stone, CEO at St Columba’s Hospice Care, said:

“We’re absolutely thrilled to have been chosen to receive this special 75th Anniversary donation from The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo. This incredible support comes at a critical time for hospice care, as we continue to navigate significant funding pressures, with rising costs and growing demand for our services. “It’s a wonderful start to the new year, and we’re so grateful to everyone who voted and to the Tattoo for their generosity. This donation will make a real difference in helping us provide vital care and support to patients and families across Edinburgh and the Lothians.”

The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo’s 75th anniversary Show will run from 1-23 August with the theme The Heroes Who Made Us, which will spotlight the individuals who have shaped and supported the performances over the past 75 years. The funds will be donated to St Columbia’s Hospice Care after this.