Applications now open for The Elischer Foundation mentoring programme

9 January 2025

The Elischer Foundation logo. Nurturing future leaders.

Applications are open for the Elischer Foundation’s 2025/26 12-month mentoring programme for fundraising leaders, with a deadline of 20 January.

The Elischer Foundation was established in 2017 in memory of fundraising leader Tony Elischer, and through the programme aims to provide mentoring to people who:

Speaking about her experience of being a mentee, Rachael Kingston, Director of Income Generation, Future Frontiers said:

“Being a TEF mentee has been a fantastic opportunity to take some time to really focus on myself, my strengths and where I can have most impact. It’s been a much-valued safe space where I can be open, frank about what’s holding me back and what support I need – and to be held to account for following up on actions and taking next steps has been really helpful for me too. I feel very fortunate to have participated in the programme and know it has already and will continue to make a really positive difference to how I show up at work and the impact I can have.”

The 2025/26 programme will start from April and run until end March 2026. Successful applicants will be matched with a mentor in March/April 2025. The matching of mentees and mentors is based on leadership experience, understanding of the main challenges the mentee is currently facing and also personality.

The programme is free for participants and the Foundation recommends that mentees set aside a minimum of 3-4 hours per month for it. Activities will include 1:1 meetings with their mentor, participation in online sessions for the mentee cohort, participation in the Foundation’s online LinkedIn group, and personal follow up learning time.

The deadline for applications is midnight on Monday 20 January.

Laura Swan, Director, The Elischer Foundation said:

“Committing to our professional, and personal, development is not always easy and it is an honour to hold space for some of the most exceptional leaders across our sector who are doing just that. The Elischer Foundation exists to support and nurture people with drive, with spark, and with the enthusiasm to make a real difference in the world. We’ve worked with over 100 sector leaders over the last seven years and have seen some brilliant results. I’m consistently inspired by the ideas, the compassion and the community that is The Elischer Foundation – and we can’t wait to welcome new mentees for our 2025/26 programme!”

Melanie May

