Applications now open for The Elischer Foundation mentoring programme

Applications are open for the Elischer Foundation’s 2025/26 12-month mentoring programme for fundraising leaders, with a deadline of 20 January.

The Elischer Foundation was established in 2017 in memory of fundraising leader Tony Elischer, and through the programme aims to provide mentoring to people who:

Have been in a leadership position for at least 1-2 years already.

Are either a sole fundraiser, responsible for all fundraising within their organisation and with access to senior leadership and the trustee board, OR are already a ‘Head of’, ‘Deputy Director, or ‘Director’ with their organisation. As titles vary across the sector anyone unsure of their fit for the programme is encouraged to get in touch.

Have demonstrated excellence in their career to date – the programme supports fundraising leaders who aren’t afraid to push the boundary, try new things and embrace innovation.

Can come from any fundraising discipline – but must demonstrate that they are in a position of leadership.

Can be based anywhere globally (although the programme is run in a UK time zone).

Are currently working in a charity – the programme is unable to provide support to consultants or freelancers.

Are completely committed to their professional and personal development, can demonstrate how they do this, and can also commit to the 12-month programme.

Are committed to delivering excellence in, and across, the charitable sector.

Speaking about her experience of being a mentee, Rachael Kingston, Director of Income Generation, Future Frontiers said:

“Being a TEF mentee has been a fantastic opportunity to take some time to really focus on myself, my strengths and where I can have most impact. It’s been a much-valued safe space where I can be open, frank about what’s holding me back and what support I need – and to be held to account for following up on actions and taking next steps has been really helpful for me too. I feel very fortunate to have participated in the programme and know it has already and will continue to make a really positive difference to how I show up at work and the impact I can have.”

The 2025/26 programme will start from April and run until end March 2026. Successful applicants will be matched with a mentor in March/April 2025. The matching of mentees and mentors is based on leadership experience, understanding of the main challenges the mentee is currently facing and also personality.

The programme is free for participants and the Foundation recommends that mentees set aside a minimum of 3-4 hours per month for it. Activities will include 1:1 meetings with their mentor, participation in online sessions for the mentee cohort, participation in the Foundation’s online LinkedIn group, and personal follow up learning time.

The deadline for applications is midnight on Monday 20 January.

Laura Swan, Director, The Elischer Foundation said:

“Committing to our professional, and personal, development is not always easy and it is an honour to hold space for some of the most exceptional leaders across our sector who are doing just that. The Elischer Foundation exists to support and nurture people with drive, with spark, and with the enthusiasm to make a real difference in the world. We’ve worked with over 100 sector leaders over the last seven years and have seen some brilliant results. I’m consistently inspired by the ideas, the compassion and the community that is The Elischer Foundation – and we can’t wait to welcome new mentees for our 2025/26 programme!”