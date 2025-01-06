Newsquest announces £2.5mn partnership with Teenage Cancer Trust
Starting in January and running throughout the whole of 2025, the partnership will see Newsquest gift £2.5million of advertising to Teenage Cancer Trust across its portfolio of titles, online and in print, to drive more public awareness and funding for the charity.
The partnership will include initiatives including promoting the signs and symptoms of cancer for young people, what it’s like to be a teenager with cancer and ongoing fundraising appeals and challenges. Newsquest staff will participate in volunteering and fundraising throughout the year.
Henry Faure Walker, Newsquest CEO, said:
“Teenage Cancer Trust does a remarkable job helping young people with cancer, and we want to do our bit to support this. This will be one of the largest initiatives that we have run for a single charity and we hope that it will have a really positive impact raising awareness and engagement across the huge audiences our media platforms reach.”
Kate Collins, Chief Executive of Teenage Cancer Trust, said:
“When we started in 1990, there was no specialist care for young people with cancer. Since then, the specialist care we provide for young people with cancer has grown into 28 units in NHS hospitals across the UK and more than 70 specialist nurses and 40 youth support co-ordinators. However, we know not enough people are aware of how critical this support for young people with cancer is.
“We are so grateful to Newsquest for their incredible generosity and support. This will enable us to share more information about the vital work of our nurses and youth support co-ordinators, as well as the stories of young people who need us.
“Over the next year, we’ll be sharing adverts about our work, the impact cancer has on young people, as well as ways people can fundraise and support us.”
Newsquest publishes over 200 titles across the UK and has a monthly digital audience of over 50 million users. Its 2024 year-long partnership was with the NSPCC.