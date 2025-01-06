Charity Commission seeks views on risks nonprofits face from terrorist financing schemes

Melanie May

Melanie May | 6 January 2025 | News

Image of a black keyboard, presented at a slant, with a very dark background. By Sai Abhinivesh Burla on unsplash

The Charity Commission is running a consultation until the end of January, through which it aims to identify and understand the potential vulnerabilities, trends and threats facing the nonprofit sector.

The consultation is part of a review of the UK’s nonprofit sector, led by the Commission with support from associated regulators, in accordance with the Financial Action Task Force’s (FATF) Recommendation 8, which relates to combating the terrorist financing abuse of nonprofit organisations.

The FATF definition of a NPO refers to a legal person or arrangement or organisation that primarily engages in raising or disbursing funds for purposes such as charitable, religious, cultural, educational, social or fraternal purposes, or for the carrying out of other types of “good works”. 

The Commission’s consultation – a 10-minute questionnaire – closes at 23.59 on 31 January, and will inform future engagement and outreach with the sector, as well as the review of laws and regulation to combat the abuse of nonprofit organisations for terrorist financing.

No personal information is required and all responses are voluntary and anonymous. All nonprofit organisations are invited to take part, whether or not they are charities, and wherever they operate in the UK.

Melanie May

About Melanie May
Melanie May is a journalist and copywriter specialising in writing both for and about the charity and marketing services sectors since 2001. She can be reached via thepurplepim.com.

