5 active fundraising challenges for January

To kick off the year, here are 5 fundraising challenges that aim to get people active – as well as raise funds – in January, making the most of those new year good intentions.

Help for Heroes Military Fitness Challenge

Help for Heroes is challenging people to take on a military fitness challenge every day in January. The new virtual Military Fitness Challenge officially starts on 1 January and people can opt for the Foundation Level to start building strength, or the Peak Level to test their endurance.

Foundation Level is 1 min press ups, 1 min of sit-ups followed by 1km run, and Peak Level is 2 min press ups, 2 min of sit-ups followed by 1.5mile run, and the charity asks people to raise £150.

London Winter Walk

Arthur Rank Hospice is one of the charities encouraging people to take part in the London Winter Walk – an open challenge – and to choose them as the good cause they raise funds for. There are Full Marathon & Half Marathon options, both starting & finishing at The Oval Cricket Ground on Saturday 27 & Sunday 28 January, and taking in highlights of the Thames, its historic bridges, and many of the London’s key landmarks.

Move for Mind!

Move for Mind! takes place across January, and challenges people to move 31 minutes a day for the 31 days in the month, any way they like. Running since 2020, over 11,000 people have taken part to date. There is a range of challenge perks to incentivise fundraising.

Newlife 30 for 30

Newlife’s challenge is the 30 for 30, which asks people to start the New Year with purpose by committing to 30 days of 30 minutes of activity and raising funds to support disabled children across the UK.



The challenge can be tailored to suit the individual: anything from walking to swimming, seated exercises, or dancing, and people can choose their fundraising goal.

The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity Jog 40 Miles

Jog 40 Miles in January is back for another year, encouraging people to help the Royal Marsden Cancer Charity raise funds by completing 40 miles over the month, by jogging – or walking or wheeling. There is a Facebook group for participants.