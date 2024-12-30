West Ham United support Christmas Jumper Day, & other celebrity charity news Credit: West Ham Utd

A host of celebrities supporting good causes in a range of ways, from appearing in appeals, to attending festive events, and taking part in fundraising challenges.

Credit: Lorenzo Agius

Bonnie Wright takes part in WaterAid winter appeal

Actor, activist and author Bonnie Wright has spoken about her ‘positive birth experience’ in a new film as part of WaterAid’s ’12 ways of water’ series, highlighting the positive ways clean water changes lives. In a video posted on her Instagram in collaboration with the charity, the Harry Potter star says “where there’s water, there’s healthy babies”, before reminiscing about the biggest adventures of her life for far – becoming a mum.

Bonnie is joined by several celebrities including Kiss FM DJ Tyler West, TV presenter Dr Ranj and comedian Jenny Éclair, who have each chosen a way water changes lives to highlight in their films, from healthy babies to laughter to opportunities. As part of the WaterAid’s ‘Where there’s water’ winter appeal, ‘12 ways of water’ is a series of daily social media films showcasing the positive change clean water can bring. Films are being released on WaterAid’s channels each day from the 1-12 December.

Advertisement

Jenny Agutter

Stars attend festive concert to raise funds for cystic fibrosis

This year marked the 22nd anniversary of Carols by Candlelight, an annual event held in memory of Alice Martineau, a talented singer with cystic fibrosis who died in 2003. It was a star-studded evening with readings from Jenny Agutter, Vincent Franklin, David Haig, Luke Martineau and Camilla Wallace, with actress Anna Maxwell Martin and Made in Chelsea’s James Dunmore also attending.

The concert took place at St Luke’s Church in Chelsea, on Wednesday 18 December, with carols performed by Winchester College Chapel Choir. They were also joined for a speech by Ivan Palmer, chair of Cystic Fibrosis Trust’s Dorset branch, and father to two adult children with cystic fibrosis.

Virgil Van Dijk visits Ronald McDonald House Alder Hey to bring some festive magic

Liverpool captain Virgil Van Dijk recently visited Ronald McDonald House Alder Hey to meet families staying at the free ‘home away from home’ accommodation. Virgil surprised 10-year-old Oliver and his family at the Alder Hey House. Oliver, a huge Liverpool Football Club fan, was a newborn baby when he was diagnosed with tetralogy of Fallot (TOF), a form of congenital heart disease affecting the heart’s structure and function due to abnormal development before birth.

While he was receiving hospital treatment, Oliver’s family received support from Ronald McDonald House Alder Hey, where they stayed three times over the course of ten years – including one stay over Christmas. Virgil is urging members of the public to donate to the charity at their local McDonald’s, by scanning the QR code on the new festive McCafé cups, at Kiosks in restaurant or via the McDonald’s app.

Credit: West Ham United

West Ham United support Christmas Jumper Day

Both the Men’s and Women’s First Team’s showed their support for Save the Children’s campaign by posing for squad photos at London Stadium where they sported the Hammers new Christmas jumper range.

The club are also auctioning signed match-worn shirts and special walk-out tops adorning Michail Antonio’s name from the Premier League victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers on Monday night. All proceeds raised from the auction of these collectors’ items will be split between the NHS and Air Ambulances UK Charity. All proceeds will also be matched by the Club’s Board. The auction, along with all other Christmas gifts, can be found here. Other charitable support includes the club teaming up with Irons Supporting Foodbanks and visiting children in hospitals to spread some Christmas cheer.

Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, and Richard Caring. Photo by Dave Benett

Duchess of York makes surprise appearance at The Caring Family Foundation event

Surrey Square Primary School was transformed into a Festive Wonderland as The Caring Family Foundation hosted an event to support children in need. Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, made a surprise appearance and read from her children’s book, ‘Flora & Fern: Wonder in the Woods’.

The day at Surrey Square Primary School featured festive entertainment and nutritious lunches provided by Bill’s, with support from volunteers from Richard and Patricia Caring’s hospitality businesses, including Bill’s and The Birley Clubs. The event was part of the foundation’s broader 2024 ‘Food From the Heart’ campaign, which seeks to combat child poverty and food insecurity in the UK.

Dan Wallace with Marie Gabott

Former Olympian supports Capability Scotland fundraising swim challenge

Former Olympian Dan Wallace has joined forces with Capability Scotland in a bid to raise £25k of the £600k needed for a new hydrotherapy pool at its new complex needs facility in Perth. Wallace won gold in the 400-metre individual medley at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, and was inspired to support the challenge after visiting Capability Scotland and seeing the impact of hydrotherapy first-hand.

The Swim the Distance challenge runs for the month of January, and challenges participants of all ages to swim a set distance. Participants will receive free training and support from Dan through Swimmr’s Freestyle Masterclass course.

Influencers to take part in the Runner Hairoes Relay Challenge for The Little Princess Trust

A host of influencers, from TikTok to TV stars, are teaming up with realbuzz to champion the Runner Hairoes Relay Challenge – a campaign supporting The Little Princess Trust. Among the star-studded participants are best-friend duo Brooke & Jess, who regularly collaborate with Great Lengths and are known for their viral choreographed dances on TikTok, and Claudia Fogarty, television personality, fashion collaborator and Influencer who is best known for being on ITV’s Love Island Season 9 in 2023.

Participants will take on the Run4Rome Relay in March 2025, a marathon relay set against the backdrop of Rome. Teams of four will work together to cover the full marathon distance, aiming to raise at least £1,400 per team to support the charity. The event celebrates two major milestones: the 20th anniversary of The Little Princess Trust, and the 10th anniversary of the Great Lengths Hair Donation Scheme.