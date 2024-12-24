B&Q alternative snow globes show reality of temporary accommodation, plus more Christmas partnership news

Who’s supporting which charity this Christmas? Here’s a round up of partnership news, from B&Q’s partnership with Shelter to the Met’s support of The Childhood Trust.

🎄Met Police Christmas Tree Appeal 2024 🎄



This Christmas, we're proud to support The Childhood Trust as our charity partner. Together, we aim to keep London’s most vulnerable children safe and warm this festive season.



🎁 You can donate Here 👇https://t.co/8j8dFpfAm3 pic.twitter.com/w33lIrKbuX — Richmond Police (@MPSRichmond) December 17, 2024

The Met chooses The Childhood Trust as Christmas Tree Appeal partner

The Met is this year supporting The Childhood Trust as its Christmas Tree Appeal charity partner. The Appeal is raising funds to help ensure London’s most vulnerable children are kept safe this Christmas. Suggestions of donations include £10, which will buy a book, £15, which will provide hot meals for a child for a week, up to £150, which will provide a bed and a warm duvet.

Surprise your loved ones with the cutest stocking filler this Christmas. These adorable Care Bear keyrings, pin badges and Christmas Wishes Bear are available exclusively at @onestopstores

Each purchase raises money for children and young people with cancer 💗 pic.twitter.com/n1iLfHZDo6 — Young Lives vs Cancer (@YLvsCancer) December 16, 2024

One Stop launches Christmas merchandise to support Young Lives vs Cancer & Alzheimer’s Society

This year, One Stop is selling a festive range of merchandise to raise money for its charity partners, Young Lives vs Cancer and Alzheimer’s Society.

Customers can buy keyrings, soft toys, stickers and badges in either an Elf design which will be supporting Alzheimer’s Society or festive Care Bears which will see a percentage of the proceeds going to Young Lives vs Cancer.

B&Q partners with Shelter on alternative snow globes showing reality of temporary accommodation at Christmas

To highlight the bleak and often inadequate conditions that many families are experiencing this Christmas, B&Q has partnered with Shelter and real families to create alternative snow globe scenes that shatter the illusion of festive perfection. These snow globe baubles are based on true accounts from families living in temporary accommodation.

The alternative snow globe scenes have been hung on trees at B&Q stores nationwide. B&Q is also donating £1 from every real tree sold to Shelter across the festive season and hosted fundraising activities across 311 stores throughout the UK from 6-8 December where customers could donate at checkout to be matched by B&Q. The retailer is also selling Shelter Christmas jumpers and cards with all proceeds donated to the charity.

FleetEV delivers festive gifts to Noah’s Ark Children’s Hospital Charity

Cardiff-based electric vehicle (EV) solutions provider FleetEV is supporting charity partner Noah’s Ark Children’s Hospital Charity this Christmas, recently donating £500 worth of Christmas presents for children at Noah’s Ark Children’s Hospital.

Alongside the donation, Paul Boote, Corporate Sales Specialist at FleetEV, dressed up as Santa to meet children in a Santa’s grotto at a local IKEA earlier in the month, accompanied by Customer Success Specialist, Adam Phippen, as his elf.

Cardiff Bay’s Red Dragon Centre supports Make a Smile with Season of Joy campaign

Cardiff Bay entertainment venue the Red Dragon Centre is supporting charity partner Make a Smile with its ‘Season of Joy’ campaign. Launched on 13 November to celebrate National Kindness Day, The Red Dragon Centre is hosting a season of festive events to spread Christmas cheer to visitors, as well as hosting a festive jolly giant Santa as its Christmas centrepiece.

Kicking off the festivities was the opening of the ‘Jolly Book Bank’. Open from 18 November – 5 January, the Centre is encouraging visitors to donate children’s books in good condition, and welcoming children and families to take a book home. Any remaining books after 5 January will be redistributed by the charity to its partnered hospitals and community groups. In collaboration with Make a Smile, The Red Dragon Centre also hosted a ‘Princesses and Heroes Day’ on 30 November to celebrate the release of Moana 2, inviting children and families to come and meet their favourite characters and listen to stories at the book bank, led by Make a Smile volunteers.

Hobbycraft transforms children’s hospices into winter wonderland

Early December saw Hobbycraft transform children’s hospices across the UK into winter wonderlands with handmade Christmas decorations created by colleagues. These festive makeovers mirror the retailer’s Christmas advert campaign, ‘Every moment is a gift’, which is raising awareness and funds for its charity partner, Together for Short Lives.

Hobbycraft’s Christmas advert encourages customers to use the festive period as a time for giving and spreading Christmas cheer by helping children and parents make lasting memories with those who care for them. The advert sees colleagues designing, creating and delivering an array of handmade Christmas decorations to Chestnut Tree House Children’s Hospice based in West Sussex, before transforming the hospice into a winter wonderland. The advert concludes with children who are cared for by the hospice enjoying the festive makeover with their loved ones, and a call to donate £5 by texting in MOMENT to 70560.

Barbour & Shaun the Sheep support Oxfam

In its second year of collaboration with Aardman Studios, Barbour is celebrating the enduring appeal of Shaun the Sheep in its Christmas ad, and with the launch of 30 limited-edition Re-loved wax jackets inspired by Shaun the Sheep as a follow on from the Re-loved partnership with Glastonbury and Oxfam earlier in the year.

Each of the Re-loved jackets is unique and incorporates Shaun the Sheep inspiration including faux shearling lined inner, cuffs and full collar. A ‘Baabour’ Shaun pin badge has also been incorporated, alongside a Shaun the Sheep key ring and embroidery to the front pocket. All proceeds from their sale will go to Oxfam, and they could be purchased via Barbour’s website and select Oxfam stores.

For the festive season, we’ve launched a fundraising campaign to donate funds to one of corporate charity partners: @groundworkuk, @KingsTrust @ProjectRecce



Vote for the charity you would like to donate to here:https://t.co/CLBr9lHc19 pic.twitter.com/oRp19xy07N — Balfour Beatty (@balfourbeatty) December 2, 2024

Balfour Beatty’s Festive Fundraiser raises funds for charity partners

Balfour Beatty has launched a campaign to donate funds to its charity partners: Groundwork UK, The King’s Trust, and Project Recce. It’s asking people to vote to give £1 to the charity they would most like to donate to, with Balfour Beatty donating a total of £26,000 through its Festive Fundraiser.

ScotRail highlights loneliness among older people in Christmas ad

ScotRail is partnering with Age Scotland until 2027, and this Christmas has produced an ad highlighting loneliness among older people and how ScotRail staff help through striking up conversations, raising awareness and funds, and volunteering. The ad also talks about Age Scotland’s Friendship Line.