Christmas charity appeal films 2024: part 2

There are many different ways to get a message across in film: here are some more of this year’s Christmas appeals from charities including Kidney Care UK and Black Minds Matter UK.

Changing Faces

In Changing Faces’s Christmas appeal video, Lucy talks about her three-year-old daughter Lola, who has a strawberry birthmark, how it’s affected them, and how difficult Christmas can be for families where a child has a visible difference. She asks people to consider donating to Changing Faces, which provides a lifeline.

London City Mission

This video shares David’s story. He was forced to seek asylum after leaving his own country due to corruption and persecution, and has been supported by London City Mission, helping him to find faith, and a family away from home.

Royal Osteoporosis Society

For Royal Osteoporosis Society, specialist nurse Kirsty provides insights into what her wide-ranging job entails. As well as supporting people who have questions about their diagnoses, potential treatment, and how to deal with the condition, this includes working with other health care professionals and on research and reports.

Kidney Care UK

Kidney Care UK’s appeal video hears from Clodagh’s mum Nicole about Clodagh who needed a kidney transplant, and who for the first four years of her life, endured countless hospital stays and treatments. With the help of home video footage, Nicole explains the impact and how Kidney Care UK has helped, including through financial support.

Black Minds Matter UK

Black Minds Matter UK’s Christmas appeal talks about how Black people are disproportionately discriminated against in the health system and how important help is, and asks for support through donations.

The Amber Trust

In this Christmas appeal video Derek Paravicini – the inspiration behind The Amber Trust – plays ‘Away in a Manger’ on a grand piano, during which there are also shots of Derek sitting next to Amber’s Chair, Adam Ockelford, who explains more about Amber: how it started, and the children it supports, and asks people to contribute to its work with a donation.

BHT Sussex

BHT Sussex’s 2024 Christmas Appeal shares a tour of First Base Day Centre, its day centre for people who are sleeping rough in Brighton and Hove. Viewers are introduced to the Centre and the support it provides and hear from Trevor, someone who was helped off the streets by First Base.

Ashgate Hospice

Ashgate Hospice’s appeal video sees Faye and Lisa Bramall share their dad Philip’s story and the support he received there when he needed hospice care following his terminal cancer diagnosis – including his final Christmas: a very special experience with his family at the hospice.

St Martins-in-the-Fields Charity

The film hears from John who, after his mental health declined, lost his job and home and spent the next decade on the streets. Thanks to Hope into Action’s support and a VRF grant, he’s now thriving in his own home, debt-free, and enjoying life again. John featured in Making A Difference on BBC Radio 4, as part of the BBC Radio 4 Christmas Appeal with St Martin-in-the-Fields Charity.

