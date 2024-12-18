Volunteer applications open for 2025 Fundraising Convention 2025’s Fundraising Convention will once again be at London’s QEII Centre

The Chartered Institute of Fundraising is seeking volunteers for 2025’s Fundraising Convention, which moves from the usual July spot to early June.

The closing date for applications is Friday 24 January.

The role will include tasks such as signposting delegates around Fundraising Convention, answering queries, managing session rooms and liaising with speakers. The CIOF is looking for people who have an understanding of fundraising and the sector, the ability to commit to all three days, from Sunday 8 to Tuesday 10 June, and like working as part of a team.

Applicants must also be an Individual member of the CIOF. Volunteers will be provided with a full induction and on-site support, and optional accommodation is provided. All meals (breakfast/lunch/dinner) are provided but travel expenses and additional subsistence are not covered. Volunteers also have the opportunity to attend selected sessions on a range of fundraising topics and issues, and meet and connect with other fundraisers and sector leaders.

Full information on criteria and how to apply can be found here.