Use behavioural science techniques to better connect with donors, report advises

Melanie May

18 December 2024

A short haired black woman in a white shirt looks at her phone

The report, Supercharging Your Digital Giving Experiences with Behavioural Science, has been launched to give charities tools to help them better engage younger generations and adapt to changing behaviours, expectations, and digital trends.

Created by agencies Reflect Digital and LAB, which are part of the Human First Collective, it provides strategies to help charities navigate these challenges and turn them into opportunities so they can create giving experiences that resonate with donors.

The report outlines trends in giving, including fewer people donating but those who do, giving more; a reduction in the frequency of one-off donations; and the rise in online giving, and provides four pillars to help charities increase the relevance of giving, encourage more donations, and make the digital giving experience more immersive. These are:

  1. Understanding the Market: employ techniques like storytelling and the identifiable victim effect to make donation appeals more personal and compelling, especially during economic crises.
  2. Knowing Your Audience: dive into donor data to craft personalised campaigns that speak directly to their values, causes, and habits, and use behavioural principles like confirmation bias to reinforce their support.
  3. Creating Immersive Digital Journeys: enhance the donor experience to make giving simple, engaging, and emotionally rewarding.
  4. Harnessing Social Influence: maximise the power of personal networks, testimonials, and social media to drive donations, and build trust and emotional connections.

Commenting, Lottie Namakando, Director of Behavioural Science and Innovation at Reflect Digital said:

“As we face an era of profound economic uncertainty, this report is a clarion call for charities to embrace innovation.

 

“With fewer people donating, it’s more important than ever to build meaningful relationships and create giving experiences that inspire trust, empathy, and action.

 

“Behavioural science offers charities the insights they need to connect with donors on a deeper level, ensuring their causes remain impactful and relevant.”

Melanie May

About Melanie May
Melanie May is a journalist and copywriter specialising in writing both for and about the charity and marketing services sectors since 2001. She can be reached via thepurplepim.com.

