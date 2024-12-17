Great Fundraising Organizations, by Alan Clayton. Book cover.

Jingle Jam livestreaming event raises £2.67mn for charities

Melanie May

Melanie May | 17 December 2024 | News

A banner advertising Jingle Jam 2024 with streamers' faces in colourful circles

The annual Christmas charity livestream Jingle Jam has raised £2.67mn for its charity partners this year, in a two week event.

The total is just shy of last year’s £2.7mn, and is shared between eight charities: Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM), War Child, Autistica, Wallace and Gromit’s Grand Appeal, Whale and Dolphin Conservation (WDC), Cool Earth, Sarcoma UK and The Trevor Project.

The event is now in its 14th year, and ran from 1-14 December on Twitch, led by streamers including TommyInnit (supporting Sarcoma UK), Talia Mar (CALM), Tubbo (Autistica), RTGame, and The Yogscast who ran their own Jingle Jam fundraising streams.

Each year, Jingle Jam offers a Games Collection: 100,000 were available and anyone who donated £35 or more received a copy while they lasted. This year, the Games Collection included fewer but bigger titles such as SEGA’s Two Point Campus and games from publishers such as Fireshine Games, Kepler Interactive, and Chucklefish. New Jingle Jam-related content was also added to SEGA’s Two Point Campus game in time for the event.

In partnership with SEGA, Jingle Jam saw content creators play the upcoming Two Point Museum exclusively ahead of the game’s launch next year whilst fundraising.

