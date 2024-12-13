George Plumptre to retire as National Garden Scheme CEO, & more charity mover news

A round up of recent mover news, including the just announced retirement of NGS CEO George Plumptre, the stepping down of Sheila McKechnie Foundation CEO Sue Tibballs, and the League Against Cruel Sports’s appointment of Emma Slawinski as CEO.

George Plumptre to retire as Chief Executive of the National Garden Scheme

After 15 years George Plumptre EMH, will retire from his role as Chief Executive of the National Garden Scheme at the end of the summer 2025. In his time as Chief Executive, Plumptre has led the charity to record levels of donations and a new profile as a supporter of nursing and health, with his combination of personal skills and knowledge of gardens.

Plumptre initiated the charity’s promotion of the health and wellbeing benefits of gardens and gardening and he was responsible for the charity commissioning a new report from The King’s Fund, Gardens and Health: Implications for Policy and Practise, which was published in May 2016. He also introduced the charity’s Gardens and Health Programme, which has donated over £3.7 million to gardens and health related projects alone so far and the more recent Community Garden Grants Programme.

Sheila McKechnie Foundation CEO Sue Tibballs to step down

Long-standing Chief Executive of the Sheila McKechnie Foundation, Sue Tibballs, will step down at the end of January 2025. She has held the role for the past nine years. The SMK Board has confirmed that an Interim Chief Executive will be appointed shortly, with recruitment for a permanent Chief Executive to follow in the new year.

Pete Moorey, Chair of SMK, said:

“We’d like to thank Sue for her long-term leadership of SMK over the past nine years. She has done a superb job, often in difficult circumstances, setting out a clear vision for SMK and delivering high-quality training programs, advocacy and policy work. “It should be recognised that during Sue’s tenure, SMK’s profile and impact grew considerably. Sue leaves behind a well-respected and influential organisation – a legacy she should be proud of. We are immensely grateful for everything she has achieved and wish her the very best for the future.”

League Against Cruel Sports appoints Emma Slawinski as CEO

The League Against Cruel Sports has announced that Emma Slawinski, currently Director of Policy, Prevention, and Campaigns at the RSPCA, is joining the charity as its new CEO, starting in March 2025. Slawinski brings a wealth of experience in the animal welfare sector and significant campaigning and advocacy expertise. She will take over from Chris Luffingham, interim Chief Executive, who will be returning to his previous role of Deputy CEO.

Chair of the League’s Board, Mayor Dan Norris MP, said:

“Emma has a long history of successfully reducing the pain and suffering of animals through her outstanding work in key animal welfare organisations that include Compassion in World Farming, World Animal Protection, and the RSPCA. “From writing to the RSPCA about the Grand National as a primary school student to becoming its Director of Policy, Prevention, and Campaigns, Emma has dedicated her life to protecting animals and we are delighted she will now join the League to protect animals persecuted through so called sport.”

Rosie Millard OBE, Chair of BBC Children in Need steps down

BBC Children in Need is seeking a new Chair with Rosie Millard OBE stepping down after six years in the role. Millard has overseen the delivery of six appeals and over £257mn raised. Under her guidance, the charity embraced a new charitable ambition and a bold five-year strategy to directly address the increasingly diverse challenges facing children and young people across the UK, to help them to thrive and be the best they can be.

Millard’s leadership was critical during the COVID-19 crisis. The charity delivered the TV event, The Big Night In, in partnership with the BBC and Comic Relief, raising funds to provide emergency support for the most vulnerable young people impacted by the pandemic.

Nick Caroll announced as CEO of Together for Short Lives

Together for Short Lives has appointed Nick Caroll as its new Chief Executive. Caroll takes up the role after more than five years as a senior leader at the charity, most recently as Director of Income and Engagement. He replaces Andy Fletcher, who left Together for Short Lives in October after six years to become Chief Executive at Muscular Dystrophy UK (MDUK).

Sarah Talbot-Williams, Chair of Together for Short Lives’ Board of Trustees, said:

“Nick has played a significant part in the success of the last five years growing the charity with great partnerships and we are confident that he will take that knowledge and learning into this new chapter of possibilities and opportunities and challenges.”

Paul Martinelli elected City Bridge Foundation Chair

Paul Martinelli has been elected as the new Chairman of City Bridge Foundation, having previously served as Deputy Chairman of the foundation’s board, which is responsible for the day-to-day operations of the bridge owner and grantmaker.

He takes over from Giles Shilson, who has been Chairman for the past three and a half years and who will now continue as Deputy Chairman. Martinelli has spent his career working in the food sector at Smithfield Market and holds a range of positions in the City of London, including serving as treasurer of the Smithfield Market Tenants Association and a liveryman of the Worshipful Company of Butchers.