10 charity Christmas appeal films for 2024 A still from Shelter’s 2024 Christmas appeal film

What messages are charities sharing this Christmas, and how? We share 10 appeal films from a range of good causes, including Shelter, BookTrust and Glasgow City Mission.

Shelter

Shelter’s appeal film is titled ‘World of our Own’ and features Mia and her dad as they step into an imaginary world to escape the harsh reality of temporary accommodation. Mia represents the children and families trapped in temporary accommodation this winter.

The advert shows how a parent will do anything to protect their child from the grim reality of temporary accommodation to reflect the situation for people up and down the country. The film ends with the tagline: ‘Love alone can’t protect a child from homelessness, but your donations could.’ To inform the campaign, Shelter and creative agency partner Don’t Panic worked closely with people who have lived experience of temporary accommodation. The film is scored with the vocals of German folk singer Sibylle Baier’s “Forget About.”

Scope

Scope’s Christmas TV appeal reveals ‘the hidden cost of Christmas’ for disabled families. The ad, created by integrated marketing agency WPNC, features mum Shellie and her two-year-old son Adonis. He was born with Down’s Syndrome and a chronic bowel disease, and required surgery that resulted in two stomas. In the ad, Shellie describes the additional costs of Adonis’s conditions and says that the cost of Adonis’s care means “there isn’t always a pot of money for Christmas celebrations”.

The TV ad is part of a wider, integrated fundraising campaign including digital activity; press ads; and direct mail. It also features point of sale assets, print and digital ads, local radio and social media executions to support Scope’s network of shops.

Help for Heroes

Help for Heroes is asking people to send a message of hope to a veteran this Christmas and encourage them to come forward and seek help if they need it. It shows a young girl writing to a veteran, and his reply, spoken in verse.

Coram

With 12,000 young people set to leave care in the coming year, Coram is raising awareness of the difficulties they often face and how one in ten aged 18-20 experience homelessness. It is asking people to help the charity support more young people as they set out on their own.

BookTrust

This year, BookTrust’s Christmas appeal film focuses on Tony Kelly who volunteers in Hartlepool for the Bread and Butter Thing: a food project supporting low-income communities, where BookTrust’s festive book parcels are being gifted to families. He reflects on why sharing a book with a child is a unique, timeless gift. The film encourages people to donate so more children can discover the magic of books this Christmas.

Julia’s House

Julia’s House is telling the story of Isla, who was born very prematurely and has complex needs. Her parents share what the support Julia’s House provides means to them and enables them to do, and how it helps Isla, while a Julia’s House nurse also shares how they’re able to help the family. The appeal asks people to send the gift of care to help families like Isla’s this Christmas.

The Mare and Foal Sanctuary

The Mare and Foal Sanctuary shares the story of three ponies, Chesney, Pinky and Seren looked after by the charity, how they came to be there, and the complex needs they have that mean they’ll be cared for there throughout their lives. The appeal asks for support to help more ponies like these three.

Glasgow City Mission

Glasgow City Mission is sharing the story of Willie. Willie became homeless in 1998 and was asked if he wanted to come along to the Mission. Willie had never heard of the charity but decided to come with the promise of tea, cakes and rolls and sausage, and ended up being helped to find housing, connect with others and build a new life for himself.

Nordoff & Robbins

Nordoff & Robbins is asking people to give the gift of music this Christmas and help the charity change the outlook for young people in mental health crisis. Its appeal film tells the story of 17-year-old Ruby, who at 14 spent five months on a psychiatric ward due to continued suicide attempts, and who has since been helped by music therapy.

Christian Aid

Christian Aid is asking people to support families fleeing conflict to buy food and lifesaving supplies. It shows how, with people’s support, Christian Aid and its partners in South Sudan are working to help people in this situation rebuild their lives, providing cash payments that they can use to meet their immediate needs, or save for the future.