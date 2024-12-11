BHF launches Secret Santa present scheme across its shops, plus more charity retail news

Three snippets of charity retail news: a designer takeover that raised thousands, a Secret Santa scheme answering those tricky Christmas present dilemmas while reducing waste and raising funds, and the launch of a ‘value format’ store where everything is £5 or under.

Vivienne Westwood takeover event raises thousands at London hospice shop

A Vivienne Westwood takeover event at the Kensington branch of Royal Trinity Hospice’s charity shops last month raised over £12,000 in two hours.

The limited ticket event saw customers travel from across the UK for a chance to buy curated pieces from the Vivienne Westwood archive and Autumn-Winter 2023/24 collections. Donations included ready-to-wear items, accessories and bridal gowns.

The event was the first of its kind between Royal Trinity Hospice and Vivienne Westwood, and the funds will support the charity’s free, end of life and palliative care to Londoners living across seven of the capital’s boroughs.

Nicola Jibson, Head of Merchandise and Sustainability at Royal Trinity Hospice said:

“Royal Trinity Hospice shops have become well-known among sustainable, savvy and stylish shoppers across London for our stunning shops and incredible stock. We were thrilled to welcome new and returning customers to this very special event and totally blown away by how much we raised on the first night of the takeover. We are so grateful to the team at Vivienne Westwood for making this happen, supporting the raising of funds for our hospice and sharing our commitment to slower, more conscious fashion.”

BHF launches Secret Santa present scheme across its shops

In a bid to stop so many presents being unused and emphasise the value and choice available with pre-loved items, the BHF has kicked off a festive Secret Santa present scheme in its 680 shops across the UK.

Present suggestions have been tagged with a Secret Santa sticker to make it easier to find suitable presents, and each stickered gift has been chosen specially by the charity’s team of staff and volunteers – from scarves to books.

Allison Swaine-Hughes, BHF’s Retail Director, said:

“Our survey showed that although many people across the UK will be taking part in a festive Secret Santa either work colleagues, family or friends many find finding a gift stressful and many gifts end up unused. “This Christmas, we decided to do something about that in our BHF shops and have specially identified those perfect Secret Santa presents to take the stress out of shopping. “By buying a Secret Santa gift at the BHF everyone wins. You will be getting value for money with an array for quirky and unusual gifts while doing your bit for the planet and funding lifesaving heart research.”

The BHF has revealed that the week before Christmas is its busiest week for book sales, with sales last year reaching over £150,000 for that week alone.

In a survey commissioned by the BHF of more than 2000 UK consumers, just over one in seven (15%) people said they had negative feelings about buying gifts in the annual Secret Santa present tradition describing it as stressful and difficult. Almost a third (32%) of people who have taken part in a ‘Secret Santa’ gifting tradition also say they have been given something they’ve never used.

Yorkshire Cancer Research opens ‘value format’ store

Yorkshire Cancer Research has unveiled its first ‘value format’ store, where everything is priced at £5 or less.

The shop is located in the Carlton Lanes Shopping Centre in Castleford and is selling pre-loved clothing, toys, books, homeware and electrical goods.

The charity expects to raise over £160,000 in the shop’s first year, which will go towards funding research and cancer services that help to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer in Yorkshire.

Tony Graham, Director of Retail at Yorkshire Cancer Research, said:

“Yorkshire Cancer Research exists so more people live longer healthier lives, free of cancer. The opening of the Castleford shop helps support this mission as more vital funds will be raised for life-saving research in Yorkshire. The move also forms part of the charity’s ambitious target to expand its retail network to every high street in Yorkshire. “People in Castleford can also help to save the planet by donating and shopping second-hand. Charity shops help extend the lifespan of items otherwise going to landfill, so they can instead be reused, recycled and re-loved.”