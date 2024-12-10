Newspaper Christmas appeals: who’s supporting who in 2024

Here’s a run down of national and local newspaper Christmas appeals, from the Telegraph’s support of four charities including Teenage Cancer Trust, to Manchester Evening News, which is working with food bank Humans MCR.

🎄 Our Telegraph Christmas Appeal 2024 Phone-in is happening from 10am tomorrow



Help us to raise money for our incredible charities by calling 0151 317 5247 @MichaelPDeacon explains more below 👇 pic.twitter.com/85XbQNtZlb — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) November 30, 2024

The Telegraph

This year The Telegraph’s Christmas Charity Appeal is supporting four charities: Teenage Cancer Trust, Alzheimer’s Research UK, Army Benevolent Fund and Humanity & Inclusion To make a donation, people can visit The Telegraph Charity Appeal 2024 or call 0151 284 1927. A phone in was held at the end of November.

Guardian & Observer

Image: The Guardian/War Child UK

The Guardian and Observer’s theme for this year is conflict, and as such their charity partners are Médecins Sans Frontières, War Child and Parallel Histories. Donations will go to War Child and MSF to help individuals impacted by war – from providing emergency aid to psychological support, and to help teach children about contested conflicts via Parallel Histories, a charity with the mission of bringing divided communities together by helping schools teach sensitive and contested histories of conflict, from Northern Ireland to Israel/Palestine. People can donate online here.

Fantastic news! We've been selected as one of the featured charities in The Times and Sunday Times Christmas Appeal!



Over the coming weeks we’ll be sharing @thetimes stories on our work to get children #BackToFamily.https://t.co/nqNr8NZcuD pic.twitter.com/otJZmEuDUA — Hope and Homes for Children (@HopeandHomes) November 29, 2024

The Times & Sunday Times 2024 Christmas Appeal

This year, The Times and Sunday Times are supporting the Natasha Allergy Research Foundation, James’ Place, and Hope and Homes for Children. Every pound donated to the Natasha Allergy Research Foundation by readers will be doubled up to £100,000 by Morrisons, while every pound donated to James’ Place will be matched up to £165,000 thanks to an anonymous donor, Fenwick, The Henry Oldfield Trust and The Nick Kilhams Foundation, and every pound donated to Hope and Homes for Children by readers will be doubled up to £500,000 by an anonymous donor.

FT Christmas appeal with Magic Breakfast

This December, the FT is inviting readers to join FT FLIC’s joint seasonal appeal with Magic Breakfast to provide secondary schoolchildren with free breakfasts together with financial skills training. The campaign is called Feed the Future, and asks people to donate to provide a magic breakfast of nutritious food for a secondary school child to start their day, matched with financial skills training on how to manage money, save for the future, and set themselves up for long-term success. Donors can also share financial tips of their own.

Donating to our Christmas appeal means you can help reunite a familyhttps://t.co/ep7IgqUFgR pic.twitter.com/cVLMJBRWjt — The Mirror (@DailyMirror) November 30, 2024

The Mirror Christmas Appeal

This Christmas The Mirror is supporting Missing People. As well as encouraging readers to donate, the team will be spending a day in the call centre to see how staff offer support and counselling. They will also be publishing a number of case studies and talking to families who have been affected. Every pound donated will help the charity staff its helpline, find money for support workers, and fund counselling sessions. People can donate by text, post or online.

The i Paper

The i Paper has launched its Christmas appeal Happy Childhoods with Action for Children to support vulnerable children and their families. The goal is to raise £100,000 to enable Action for Children to provide practical and emotional care and support for children and young people.

The Sun on Sunday

The Sun on Sunday has launched its Christmas Wrapping For Kids campaign, which sees limited edition wrapping paper designed by readers’ children sold in The Works, with profits going towards buying gifts for young cancer patients in hospital this Christmas and funding research.

We have partnered with the @Daily_Express Christmas Appeal, raising funds to establish more dedicated Roald Dahl Nurses to support seriously ill children across the UK.



Please help us share this appeal far and wide https://t.co/2aKmXJFWEm#RoaldDahlNurse #RoaldDahlCharity pic.twitter.com/ur1kdfaT3n — Roald Dahl Charity (@RoaldDahlFund) November 26, 2024

The Daily Express

This Christmas, the Daily Express is supporting Roald Dahl’s Marvellous Children’s Charity’s appeal to establish more Roald Dahl Nurses across the UK. The paper will feature inspiring stories of resilience and hope from children and families supported by a Roald Dahl Nurse, running a piece every Saturday and one midweek article until mid-January with Joanna Lumley also backing the campaign and contributing op-ed pieces. Every £1 donated will be matched up to £30,000, thanks to match funders, including Brioche Pasquier UK.

The Standard

The Standard is partnering with Comic Relief to help refugees and people experiencing homelessness in London through its A Place Called Home appeal. Comic Relief has already pledged £500,000, and the appeal is also supported by Rita Ora who was herself a refugee. The money raised will go to charities in London and across the UK.

Manchester Evening News

The Manchester Evening News is supporting food bank Humans MCR to ensure no one in Manchester goes hungry over the holidays. The Blackley-based charity delivers food parcels to around 400 families every week across Manchester, Salford, Trafford, Stockport, Rochdale and Bury. Last year, the paper’s campaign raised £13,844, thanks to its readers, and friend of the paper Michael Josephson, who pledged to match the amount of donations raised, meaning 840 families tucked into a home-cooked meal and received presents on Christmas Day.

You have been amazing with our Christmas toy appeal but we still need more help https://t.co/Vxi7E6nNy8 pic.twitter.com/pGNqtXh07y — WalesOnline 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@WalesOnline) November 19, 2024

WalesOnline

WalesOnline are working with Canolfan Pentre, and asking for donations of toys and food that will be distributed to families in need across the Rhondda Valley who otherwise wouldn’t get a Christmas present. Last year the team opened an Amazon wishlist, and asked for donations to drop off points and were completely overwhelmed with the response. They were able to deliver more than 800 toys, books and toiletries.

BirminghamLive

BirminghamLive have launched Brumwish 2024 and are appealing to readers to back their annual collective call to action to get gifts to children in need this Christmas. The team are working withToys4Birmingham to appeal to readers to buy an extra gift this winter to donate.

NottinghamLive

NottinghamLive will focus on how retail crime affects small businesses in the festive period across Nottingham. They’ll be speaking to small businesses in suburban areas as well as local police as part of their coverage.

BristolLive & Bristol Post

BristolLive and the Bristol Post are working with social enterprise Community of Purpose to raise money for children at risk of hunger this festive season. So far the appeal has raised £20,000 and is on track to smash its target of £25,000.

Axel Scheffler illustrated classic children's book The Gruffalo, and he's in Glasgow supporting The Herald and @scottishbktrust's Christmas appeal



FIND OUT MORE: https://t.co/Fr7tIRNgMl pic.twitter.com/2sJL85hbDD — The Herald (@heraldscotland) November 21, 2024

The Herald

Scottish newspaper The Herald is once again partnering with Scottish Book Trust for its Christmas appeal, which will gift books to children and families visiting food banks this winter. The appeal features Eric Carle’s children’s book character, The Very Hungry Caterpillar, with permission from Penguin Random House LLC and The World of Eric Carle.