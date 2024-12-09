National Highways donates 1000s of trees for community projects – & more partnership news The Tree Council Planting Programme team at Woodrush High School, Birmingham

A round up of recent corporate partnership and fundraising news, including National Highways donating trees to The Tree Council, Peninsula Group’s Giving Tuesday fundraising feat, and BNP Paritas’s donation in support of an IT suite upgrade at Feathers Association.

National Highways volunteers planting trees at Woodrush High School, Birmingham



National Highways partners with The Tree Council to support community projects with tree donations

National Highways is partnering with The Tree Council to support multiple community projects by donating thousands of trees to charities, local communities and heritage and wildlife sites across the UK to benefit biodiversity.

Up to 40 tree planting projects are being delivered this year to help meet the target of growing and planting three million trees across England by 2030. Up to 600,000 native trees will be donated annually from a variety of species and given to a variety of projects and organisations. One is the community planting project at Bell Hill Recreation Ground in Petersfield, Hampshire to support the planting of a hedgerow buffer around a family play area, creating safe spaces while also diversifying tree species.

BNP Paribas supports Feathers Association with donation for IT suite upgrade

BNP Paribas has donated £20,000 to local charity, Feathers Association in Marylebone, to fund the upgrade and transformation of its IT suite into a Media Lounge, offering the local community a safe space and access to technology and resources, that they may not have at home, for educational needs, networking and support.

The space will be available for those regularly using and visiting the Feathers Association. Next year, there are also plans to extend its opening hours to include Sundays, which will further increase the number of individual sessions available to the local community. This initiative is part of BNP Paribas’ Corporate Social Responsibility commitment to support their local community and advance social mobility, fostering opportunities for young people, a key demographic served by Feathers Association, Marylebone.

Forever Edinburgh partners with local tourism businesses & One City Trust to deliver free experiences to Edinburgh residents in need

Forever Edinburgh has unveiled a new charity drive, which will see it collaborate with local tourism businesses to provide hundreds of free experiences to those in need this festive season and beyond. ‘Resident Rewards Edinburgh Gives Back’ is being delivered via Forever Edinburgh’s ‘Resident Rewards Edinburgh’ programme, local tourism businesses, and the One City Trust, which supports those living in poverty or facing social inequality in Edinburgh.

Almost 500 leisure and cultural experiences will be available for One City Trust to distribute amongst its network of partners and community groups in areas such as homelessness, youth empowerment, mental health, older people, disability support, food poverty, refugees and migrants. The scale of the initiative has been made possible thanks to the donations of local businesses, who have match-funded experiences purchased by Forever Edinburgh’s Resident Rewards Edinburgh programme. This will include tickets to venues such as Edinburgh Castle, Gladstone’s Land, Go Ape Dalkeith and Camera Obscura & World of Illusions.

Peninsula Group raises over £7k for charities with Giving Tuesday static cycle

Manchester-based global employment law and HR consultancy, Peninsula Group, has completed a marathon 24-hour static cycle to raise funds for charities on Giving Tuesday.

Peninsula’s Global Day of Giving saw colleagues from its offices in Australia, Canada, New Zealand and the UK race towards the top of the leaderboard for charity. In the UK, colleagues across Peninsula’s five offices – Belfast, Glasgow, Hinkley, Manchester and London – raised £7,252.94 for its three chosen charities, Air Ambulances UK, Debra UK, and Together for Short Lives. Its partnership with the three leading UK charities began in April 2024 aiming to raise £3 million in three years. Next year, colleagues from Peninsula will swap their cycling shorts for trainers to take part in the London Marathon for the three charities.

Lime Solicitors partners with The Silverlining Charity

Consumer law firm Lime Solicitors has been appointed to The Silverlining Charity’s affiliated solicitors scheme. As part of the partnership, Lime Solicitors joins a small pool of recommended legal partners supporting brain-injured clients throughout the claims process and beyond.

This collaboration adds to Lime Solicitors’ partnerships and close work with other charities, including Child Brain Injury Trust, Amputation Foundation, The Katie Piper Foundation, Spinal Injuries Association, RoadPeace and Derbyshire Blood Bikes.

Falmouth hotel chooses Surfers Against Sewage as 2025 charity of the year

Surfers Against Sewage has been chosen as St Michaels Resort’s charity of the year for 2025. To kick off fundraising efforts, all ticket profits from the Fal Oyster Weekend, that took place at the resort from 15-17 November 2024, will be donated to the charity.

This Black Friday too, as well as offering guests the chance to save up to 50% on a selection of stay, spa, and dining vouchers, £5 on orders over £100 and £2.50 on orders less than £100 were directly donated to the charity.

Who Gives A Crap donates 50% of annual profits to provide WASH services

Who Gives A Crap has announced a £2.43 million donation to help tackle the global water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) crisis. This is 50% of its annual profits – which it gives each year towards helping to provide access to clean water and a toilet.

This latest donation brings the total Who Gives A Crap has raised to over £9,825,422 million since its founding. In 2023 alone, Who Gives a Crap’s charity partners were able to give 845,000 people worldwide improved access to WASH services. In Malawi for example, Who Gives A Crap works with local partner Water For People, and reached over 83,000 people with WASH access last year. Other previous partners have included Fresh Life and Water Aid Australia.

Venture capital firm expands annual Fuel Giving initiative

UK-based venture capital firm Fuel Ventures has announced the expansion of its philanthropic efforts through its annual Fuel Giving initiative, pledging safe housing to 100 homeless young people across the UK in 2025. Calling on its network of investors, founders and the wider community for further donations, the venture capital firm aims to support even more young people over the next 12 months.

Launched last year, the Fuel Giving initiative has previously supported Cancer Research UK and provided support and housing for 27 homeless young people in 2024. With this year’s expanded commitment, Fuel Ventures aims to help 100 young people across the UK with safe housing and access to essential services.

Access Group to match over £4,500 raised for Young Lives vs Cancer in 1,000 mile bike ride

Access Legal’s technical success manager, Ian Broomhead, has completed a 1,000-mile bike ride from Land’s End to John O’Groats to raise funds for Young Lives vs Cancer. Ian and his friend Dave Massey cycled more than 100 miles per day, over nine days, and raised more than £4,500 for the charity, chosen as The Access Group’s charity of 2024/25. The amount raised will be matched by The Access Group.

Employees have set up various events this year to raise money for Young Lives vs Cancer and have planned many more, including the London Marathon, Santa Walks in various locations around the UK and a fundraising Gala. Alongside this UK partnership, The Access Group has eight other charity partners in key operational locations globally, and each partnership is decided by an employee vote within each country.

M&S commits to training & supporting almost 2,000 more young people

Marks & Spencer has committed to train and support a further almost 2,000 hard to reach young people through its Marks & Start programme over the next three years as part of a multi-year strategy with The King’s Trust.

M&S is this year celebrating 20 years of Marks & Start, a programme which helps those who face barriers to employment gain their first crucial step on the career ladder. In that time, the scheme has supported over 30,000 people get into employment, including 12,000 young people facing barriers to work through M&S’s partnership with The King’s Trust. Last year, M&S established its biggest ever charity partnership with YoungMinds, which after its first year raised over £2.6 million to support young people, with a target to raise £5 million within three years.