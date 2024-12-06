New guidance aims to improve how funders monitor grants & evaluate projects

Getting started with Bluesky for charities

Melanie May

Melanie May | 6 December 2024 | News

Two people sit across each other at a desk. A man in a blue shirt and tie listens and waits as a woman's hand writes with a pen on paper. By Sora Shimazaki on Pexels

NPC has released new guidance to help funders monitor their grants and evaluate the projects they support in more trusting and equitable ways.

The publication highlights charity’s frustrations at requirements to produce long, written reports for short-term or small grants, and emphasises intention and proportionality, rather than using an off-the-shelf or one-size-fits-all approach. NPC argues that taking this approach will enable more learning and increase impact, saying that funders need to ‘match your methods to what you need to know’, with a focus on using a wide range of evidence to learn and inform future practice.

‘Monitoring, evaluation, and learning with trust and equity: a guide for grant-makers and philanthropists’ aims to help readers respond to these changes while remaining committed to using evidence to increase their impact.

Report co-author Claire Gordon, Principal for Funder Evaluation and Learning at NPC, said:

“We know that funders face a difficult challenge in the current environment, where budgets are limited and there are many competing demands.

 

“We hope that this guide will help them use evidence to navigate a way forward, grounded in equity and justice.

 

“We don’t believe it’s an either-or choice between trust and rigour. It’s about asking the right questions which can help you learn and evolve, and seeking out the most meaningful evidence.”

NPC’s six core principles for funders to consider when undertaking monitoring, evaluation, and learning are:

Melanie May

About Melanie May
Melanie May is a journalist and copywriter specialising in writing both for and about the charity and marketing services sectors since 2001. She can be reached via thepurplepim.com.

