Pennies announces partnership with Majestic, plus more sector agency & supplier news

Majestic will be supporting three charities to start off with, plus one more in Jersey. Meanwhile, pro bono creative comms support is available for a UK charity or nonprofit with a focus on workplace culture and wellbeing, the Access Group has acquired Donorfy, and Adobe has launched Adobe for Nonprofits.

Majestic and Pennies partner to raise donations in all Majestic stores

Customers shopping in any of Majestic’s stores across England, Scotland, Wales and Jersey can now round-up their purchases to the nearest pound at the till. The money raised will go to the Majestic Charitable Foundation, which was formed earlier this year to help Majestic support causes close to its colleagues’ hearts.

The Majestic Charitable Foundation has initially partnered with three national charities: The Brain Tumour Charity, Campaign Against Living Miserably and Child Bereavement UK – all of which were nominated by Majestic colleagues. The Foundation will also support Jersey Cancer Relief using donations from customers in its Jersey store, which opened in April. As the Majestic Charitable Foundation grows, it will also increase its support for smaller, local charities within the 212 communities that Majestic’s stores serve across the UK and the Channel Islands.

A short trial period earlier this year saw Majestic raise almost £1,000 through 10 stores, and it is now hoping for its partnership with Pennies to generate a six-figure sum for the Majestic Charitable Foundation every year.

Alex Jablonowski, Majestic Chief Financial Officer and Trustee of the Majestic Charitable Foundation, said:

“We know how passionate our colleagues and customers are about supporting charities close to their hearts, so we are absolutely delighted to have launched this partnership with Pennies. We wanted to make it quick and easy for our customers to contribute to our fundraising efforts, and Pennies have helped us deliver a simple solution to ‘micro-donate’ at the point of payment.”

Pennies has now surpassed 200 million micro-donations across all of its partners. It also estimates that micro-donations could inject an annual £1bn into the UK charity sector, based on every UK card holder giving 35p a week.

Pro-bono strategic, creative & comms support available for charity focused on improving workplace culture & wellbeing

B Corp-certified creative communications agency Something Big has launched its Big Difference programme, which offers pro bono creative communications support to a UK charity or not-for-profit focused on improving workplace culture and wellbeing.

In 2025, the agency will provide £20,000 worth of pro bono strategic, creative, and communications expertise to one successful applicant, to help them drive meaningful change in workplace culture. Applications are now open, with entries closing on 31 January 2025.

The Big Difference programme supports UK-based registered charities and not-for-profits with campaigns that align with at least one of the following objectives:

Workplace Fairness: Promoting equitable practices and eliminating discrimination.

Workplace Health: Enhancing employee wellbeing and health.

Workplace Happiness: Cultivating positive work environments and employee satisfaction.

The successful organisation will benefit from a comprehensive package, including campaign strategy development, creative design, and communications management.

Full programme details, including selection criteria and terms, can be found here, and charities can apply here. The winner will be announced at the end of February, with the campaign launch taking place March-September 2025.

The Access Group acquires Donorfy

Cloud-based CRM for nonprofits Donorfy joins The Access Group’s Non-Profit and Education division, which currently supports over 2,000 charities and 9,000 educational establishments across the UK and Ireland.

The acquisition is part of Access Group’s strategy to enhance the choice and value available to existing and prospective customers. It follows the acquisition of Access Assemble (formerly Dutysheet Ltd) in June 2022.

Simon Baines, Managing Director of Access Non-Profit and Education, commented:

“The acquisition of Donorfy extends the suite of technology that Access provides to enable nonprofit organisations to maximise their impact. By incorporating Donorfy into our software portfolio, we can offer enhanced solutions that empower customers to fundraise more effectively, raise awareness, build relationships, manage volunteers and ultimately increase donations to support their vital causes.”

Robin Fisk, CEO of Donorfy, said:

“Recognising the strong alignment between The Access Group’s Not-For-Profit sector mission and our own, we realised the significant impact we could achieve by joining forces. We are excited to continue supporting the sector together, knowing that the charities we serve will greatly benefit from the expanded range of connected solutions available through our integration into the Access family.”

Adobe announces Acrobat for Nonprofits

Acrobat for Nonprofits is a new global offering to support nonprofits’ ability to streamline document and business processes and scale their impact.

It builds on the Adobe for Nonprofits offering, including ‘create-anything app’ Adobe Express and will enable more organisations to access document and e-signature tools in an easy-to-use interface, helping them manage contract and agreement workflows and create educational and fundraising assets.

Adobe Acrobat for Nonprofits is available to eligible organisations in the US and globally (except for embargoed and restricted countries).