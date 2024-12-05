‘Figs in Blankets’ provides The King’s Trust with festive support – plus more Christmas product news

It’s time to start the Christmas round ups – and to kick us off here’s a selection of products raising funds for charities this Christmas, from chocolate to games, and beer.

Jingle Jam returns with new Games Collection

This year, Jingle Jam has reformatted its signature Games Collection, redesigning it to include fewer, but bigger, titles. This year’s collection will feature a curated selection of games from publishers such as Fireshine Games, Kepler Interactive, Chucklefish and more alongside SEGA’s BAFTA and Game Awards-nominated management sim.

Each year hundreds of influencers and content creators run live streams and post videos to promote the Games Collection and fundraise for a variety of charitable causes. This year TommyInnit, Talia Mar, Tubbo, RTGame, The Spiffing Brit and many more will join founder The Yogscast to run their own Jingle Jam fundraising streams. There are 100,000 Games Collections and anyone who donates £35 or more will receive a copy while they last. Proceeds will go towards supporting The Jingle Jam’s 2024 eight charity partners: War Child, Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM), Autisca, Cool Earth, Sarcoma UK, The Trevor Project, Wallace and Gromit’s Grand Appeal and Whale and Dolphin Conservation.

Greene King partners with Christopher Biggins to launch new festive charity tipple

Greene King has partnered with pantomime legend and King of Christmas Cheer, Christopher Biggins to host a Rocking Rudolph celebration with 5p for every pint of this festive ale sold going to Macmillan Cancer Support.

Launched at the beginning of November and available throughout the festive period, Rocking Rudolph is in pubs across the UK and in bottle format in select retailers. It’s described as a full bodied 4.2% ale with redcurrant and blackcurrant flavours, along with a malted toffee taste.

Dame Zandra Rhodes designs Christmas gifts for WaterAid

WaterAid has teamed up with fashion designer Dame Zandra Rhodes to create exclusive Teemill tote bags, t-shirts and jumpers as part of its collection of Christmas gifts that give back. The clothing range is made with organic cotton using low-waste technology. Dame Zandra Rhodes has created a watery design featuring Mother Nature, highlighting the powerful nature of clean water. Her design is available on a t-shirt for £25, a jumper for £40 and a tote bag for £12.

For the people who have everything, WaterAid’s Shop for Life offers e-gifts and greeting cards revealing gifts of water, handwashing stations and toilets. Instead of another pair of socks, for £10 shoppers can get a ‘bog in a bag’; and a handwashing station for three families for £24.

H. Samuel’s Buddy the bear raises money for Young Lives vs Cancer this Christmas

Every year, H Samuel sells a limited-edition bear to raise money for Young Lives vs Cancer. This year’s bear, Buddy, is available in H. Samuel stores across the UK and on Young Lives vs Cancer’s online shop for £10.99. Every purchase will support children and young people with cancer.

‘Figs in Blankets’ chocolate bar supports The King’s Trust

A Willy Wonka-esque ‘Figs in Blankets’ plant-based chocolate bar has launched in time for the festive season. Combining sweet figs with a salty vegan bacon, the unique flavour was designed by Londoner, Louise Coutinho, who submitted her idea in a search for the UK’s next chocolatier in a creative King’s Trust and Amazon competition.

Judged by a panel of experts, including Reggae Reggae sauce creator Levi Roots, Figs in Blankets came out on top and the idea has been brought to life by sustainable, small British business H!P. It will be available to buy exclusively on Amazon for £3.50, in support of The King’s Trust. There are 7,500 limited edition Figs in Blankets chocolate bars available for purchase and Amazon will donate at least 15% of the purchase price of each one to the charity.

This year, I'll be getting my festive sarnies from @coopuk. They're donating £50k from the sale of their Christmas sandwiches to their charity partner, @barnardos. The perfect reason to enjoy a festive treat in my next meal deal 😋 pic.twitter.com/lxIBlihtFs — Matt Dawe (@matthewdawe17) December 1, 2024

Co-op’s festive sandwiches support Barnardo’s

This year, £50k from the sale of Co-op’s Christmas sandwich range will be donated to its charity partner, Barnardo’s. The range includes the Irresistible Turkey, Truffle & Brie Sandwich, the Turkey Feast Christmas Sandwich, and the GRO Ho Ho Ho Turkey Feast Sandwich. Co-op’s partnership with the charity recently hit the £3.5mn milestone, with the aim being to raise £5mn to support positive futures for 750,000 young people.