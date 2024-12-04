Muslim Aid launches Waqf endowment to ‘future-proof’ its work Muslim Aid CEO Khalid Javid

Muslim Aid has launched a Waqf: an endowment fund that will support development projects and communities in need both in the UK and globally.

The Waqf was announced at a fundraising dinner at the end of November marking Muslim Aid’s 39th anniversary and signifying the start of the charity’s 40th year celebrations.

It has been launched to build a sustainable fundraising solution for Muslim Aid that will future-proof and strengthen the charity through access to a continuous source of funding for key initiatives, including supporting international projects and emergency aid efforts in Gaza, Sudan and other regions. It will also help provide education and healthcare, and support communities across the UK.

Muslim Aid expects the Waqf to provide millions in seed funding and investment for initiatives, and help it expand its impact. The fund aligns with Islamic principles of charitable giving and with a growing trend toward sustainable finance within the Islamic charitable sector.

The charity is inviting donors and supporters to contribute to the Waqf.

Khalid Javid, CEO of Muslim Aid, said:

“The launch of our Waqf marks a significant step in future-proofing our charity’s work. Through this endowment, we are creating a sustainable source of funding that will allow us to respond effectively to urgent needs and invest in long-term solutions for communities facing adversity. We are excited to see the positive impact this will have on our projects both in the UK and internationally.”

The charity is planning a series of events and activities to mark its 40th year. These celebrations will highlight Muslim Aid’s commitment to sustainable development and community empowerment, with a key focus on educating donors and the wider public about the Waqf.