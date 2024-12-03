Giving Tuesday: how charities are using the day

Charities across the country are taking part in Giving Tuesday today, which takes the theme Give Your Way: exploring the different ways people can get involved in charitable giving, from volunteering their time and voice, to donating gifts, shopping in local charity shops, signing up to regular giving and leaving a gift in their Will.

Many charities are taking the opportunity to thank supporters of all kinds, to raise awareness of their cause and work, and to encourage donations. Here are some examples.

It's #GivingTuesday – but did you know that you can donate to our #MagicOfBooks appeal on behalf of someone else?



BookTrust is sharing the opportunity to donate to its Magic of Books Appeal on behalf of someone else, while Devon Partnership NHS Trust is asking people to consider volunteering to support mental health, neurodiversity and learning disability services, and the Architectural Heritage Fund is asking heritage lovers to donate.

Today is #GivingTuesday. Have you ever thought about #volunteering your time to support mental health, neurodiversity and learning disability services? Other ways of giving could include offering your support through our #charity. Find out more: https://t.co/q5uCC5M5qM #Giving pic.twitter.com/PZnXHvRJ7w — Devon Partnership NHS Trust (@DPT_NHS) December 3, 2024

Are you passionate about heritage? If you are able to, please consider donating to the AHF today.



Together, we can continue supporting communities across the UK to create vibrant new futures for our historic buildings. (1/2)

👉 https://t.co/FuXv9l3xfb pic.twitter.com/fH3b6xZIVJ — The Architectural Heritage Fund (@ArchHFund) December 3, 2024

Elsewhere, the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) is celebrating the efforts of people around the UK who have been raising money for the Middle East Humanitarian Appeal since its launch on 16 October 2024. So far, £35 million has been raised to support vulnerable people across Gaza, Lebanon and the wider region. This includes £10 million that has been matched by the UK Government, as well as donations raised through everything from individual donations to fundraising bake sales, coffee mornings, raffles, and comedy shows, and bucket shaking at football matches and in tube stations.

It’s double donation time! 🌟 Launching on #GivingTuesday, with support from our wonderful donors we are once again running our £1 from you we get 2 appeal! With your help, we can support twice as many people affected by leprosy & LF.https://t.co/Qn4l3Osri3



📷 @tombradleyphoto pic.twitter.com/I9iYQzX8Hw — Lepra (@LepraUK) November 29, 2024

For Lepra, Giving Tuesday has become ‘Giving Shoesday’; when the charity celebrates the impact of protective footwear. A pair of shoes costs £6.50, and thanks to last year’s Giving Shoesday Appeal, Lepra were able to provide 29,952 pairs of protective footwear. It is also launching its ‘£1 from you and we get 2’ match funding appeal, starting today until midnight on 31 March – with a focus on shoes.

Camden Giving is recognising the support provided by businesses, Camden Council and residents that enables it to support the Camden community through giving grants for initiatives.

Celebrating its supporters and inviting others to join the movement, Camden Giving is using the day to raise awareness of the power of community-led giving through a video that will be shared across social media. The video features Camden Giving alumni and their personal stories about how participatory grant-making has enabled them to make a meaningful difference in their communities.

This #GivingTuesday, Rotary Clubs that lead in Rotary Foundation giving reveal secrets to year-round success.https://t.co/99XocREBLe — Rotary GB & Ireland (@RotaryGBI) December 3, 2024

Taking a different approach, Rotary GB & Ireland is sharing fundraising tips from Rotary Clubs for Giving Tuesday, from taking unconventional approaches to a gentle approach with members.

Big Give Christmas Challenge

Big Give’s match funding Christmas Challenge campaign also launches today. Running from 3 to 10 December and coinciding with Giving Tuesday, the week-long initiative aims to raise tens of millions for its 1,250 participating charities by doubling public donations through match funding from Big Give’s Champion partners.

This year, Big Give has secured a record-breaking £20 million in match funds for the campaign from its Champion, which include: The Reed Foundation, Julia Rausing Trust, The Childhood Trust, The Hospital Saturday Fund, ShareGift, Steve Morgan Foundation, Candis Magazine, Hampshire Cricket Foundation, Aesseal, The Coles-Medlock Foundation and many others.

The campaign also has celebrity support, including from David Harewood (supporting RADA), Peter Capaldi (Magic Breakfast), Sabrina Cohen-Hatton (StreetVet), Lemn Sissay (The Foundling Museum), and Izzy Judd (Future Talent), who are all encouraging people to take part.

Last year’s Christmas Challenge raised £33 million for 1,077 charities through over 94,000 public donations. 74% of participants met or exceeded their fundraising goals.

Giving Tuesday began in the USA in 2012, celebrated on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving, and falling after Black Friday and Cyber Monday. In the UK, the campaign is led by the Chartered Institute of Fundraising.