Quarter of adults expect to buy second-hand gifts for children this Christmas

Melanie May

Melanie May | 29 November 2024 | News

a christmas display of toys and books at Oxfam Manchester Superstore. Credit Oxfam
Oxfam Manchester Superstore. Credit Oxfam

Charity shops could be getting a boost this Christmas with a quarter of adults expecting to buy second-hand gifts for children, according to a survey by Oxfam.

A study of 2,311 adults who celebrate the festive season found that 24% are likely to do so this year, with the most popular gifts being pre-loved books (34%), toys (30%) and board games (17%).

The survey, carried out by YouGov for the charity, found that more than half over of those set to buy pre-loved gifts say the main reasons are because it is better for the environment (57%) and cheaper than buying new (51%).

One in four (27%) said the main reason they would likely buy a second-hand gift at Christmas is because it will be “unique”.

60% also say they would feel comfortable receiving a pre-loved present for Christmas, while 38% said they feel comfortable gifting a second-hand present to someone else.

For adults, the most popular choice of pre-loved gift is also books with 49% saying they would likely gift second-hand reads this Christmas, while 24% said they would likely gift pre-loved clothes.

Oxfam Manchester Superstore. Credit: Oxfam

Lorna Fallon, Oxfam’s Retail Trading Director, said:

“By shopping pre-loved, you are not only saving some precious pennies at a time of year when they are needed most, but finding something unique for your child, that is also better for the planet. Plus, when you shop second-hand somewhere like Oxfam, you will find something for everyone in store or online – meaning you will not only tick off the children’s wish list but the whole family’s.”

