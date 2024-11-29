Black Friday for charities: how good causes are using the day

The busiest shopping weekend of the year is here, with deals falling left, right and centre. So amongst all the consumerism, how can charities best mark Black Friday? Here’s some inspiration.

Let's make today – Green Friday💚



Stop filling our lives with 'stuff'📺that just ends up in landfill…and let's start filling our world with nature🌷🌳



💡Here's an idea…why not donate a tree for your street or neighbourhood👉https://t.co/X2ghZng3ma pic.twitter.com/LkL1JwI0Sj — Trees for Streets (@TreesforStreets) November 29, 2024

Trees for Streets is encouraging people to turn Black Friday into Green Friday by sponsoring a tree for their street or neighbourhood instead of turning to the shops. You can tell the charity where you’d like a tree, and they will tell your council who will see if the location is suitable. Once confirmed, a sponsorship donation is taken and the tree prepared for planting.

Advertisement

Your donated items generate 30% of the income needed to deliver expert care & support to those with life-limiting illnesses across Mid Sussex.

Every purchase you make, helps your purse, the planet, and other people. 💚

This Black Friday, shop Green! ♻️ https://t.co/vrWHkp1lYH pic.twitter.com/91rqMSPzd4 — St Peter & St James Hospice (@StPeterStJames) November 29, 2024

St Peter & St James Hospice is inspiring people both to donate to it, and to shop with it, sharing the message that donated items generate 30% of the income it needs to deliver care & support to those with life-limiting illnesses across Mid Sussex.

🌿 This year, skip Black Friday and Cyber Monday – it’s Green Weekend! Support nature with half-price membership to Gloucestershire Wildlife Trust. 🦊



💚 Join by midnight, Monday 2 December, and make a real difference for local wildlife.



👉 Join now: https://t.co/m1MeP0jyCd pic.twitter.com/6xWVBIpn8X — @Gloucestershire Wildlife Trust (@gloswildlife) November 29, 2024

Gloucester Wildlife Trust is celebrating Green Weekend, and asking people to skip Black Friday and Cyber Monday to join them instead. The Trust is offering half price membership for those who join before midnight on Monday, 2 December.

Make your Black Friday green, and shop sustainably with St Wilfrid's Hospice.



If you are on the hunt for Black Friday bargains, why not stop in at one of our 11 shops? We have a huge variety of preloved items at great prices.



Find your nearest shop at https://t.co/1uqgR1qa6a pic.twitter.com/tY8t0H479n — St Wilfrid's Hospice (@stwilfridstweet) November 28, 2024

St Wilfrid’s Hospice is encouraging people to shop in one of its 11 charity shops instead of taking up the numerous retail offers being shared this Black Friday.

When you shop online @easyuk (#easyfundraising) whether looking for Black Friday or Cyber Monday deals or not, over 8,000 retailers will donate to charity at no extra cost to you. You can select us @CarersinHerts as your chosen cause. Sign up at https://t.co/qLk4PR6ab0 pic.twitter.com/e8Ymsqb7IC — Carers in Herts (@CarersinHerts) November 29, 2024

Carers in Herts is reminding people that they can shop through easyfundraising this Black Friday and Cyber Monday, and raise donations for the charity of their choice at no cost to them.

Bagging a Black Friday bargain tomorrow?



Sign up to support us via @giveasyoulive and you could generate free donations on any online purchases you make at over 6,000 top retailers > https://t.co/7rk3LROxeN pic.twitter.com/HwNEOltyEH — North West Pre-hospital Critical Care Charity💙 (@NWPCCC) November 28, 2024

As well as easyfundraising, people can support good causes whilst shopping through Give as you Live, reminds North West Pre-hospital Critical Care Charity.

With Black Friday filling our feeds, we're taking the opportunity to share our Christmas charity fundraiser – Action for Advent – before we open the first door on Sunday 1st December!



You can donate here – https://t.co/KlxKUgI7NL



Thank you again for all the retweets so far😃 pic.twitter.com/0VK5tdSxJH — SDSA (@SDSALeicester) November 29, 2024

SDSA is inviting people to give a charity donation on Black Friday – sharing its Advent-style Christmas charity fundraiser, Action for Advent, before the first door is opened on Sunday 1 December.

💚 𝐈𝐭’𝐬 𝐆𝐫𝐞𝐞𝐧 𝐅𝐫𝐢𝐝𝐚𝐲 𝐓𝐨𝐝𝐚𝐲! 𝐋𝐞𝐭’𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐚 𝐃𝐢𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞!💚



While the world rushes to grab deals this Black Friday, we’re turning it into something better🌿



💻 Order now: https://t.co/w7HvruU9rO



Let’s spread goodness, one purchase at a time. 💚 pic.twitter.com/RhA3AguWIA — Muslim Charity (@MuslimCharityUK) November 29, 2024

Muslim Charity is encouraging people to spread some goodness by ordering something from its own shop.

📢 We'd love to remind you about our Black Friday Sale!

🙌🏻 Come on down, the price is right!

🖤 For a limited period we are offering up to HALF PRICE on selected Move Against Cancer kit!

💻For more details and to order click here: https://t.co/DftujvMJii pic.twitter.com/xs2ZFTwPtZ — MOVE AGAINST CANCER Charity (@MOVEcharity) November 29, 2024

Move Against Cancer has its own sale on, offering half price on selected Move Against Cancer kit for a limited time.

🎄 Black Friday Deal! 🎄



All our packs of Unique Christmas cards are now just £3.50 per pack! ✨



Stock up for the festive season and support a great cause while you're at it. But hurry – once they're gone, they're gone! 🛍️



💻 Order now: https://t.co/5hddQSOjgZ pic.twitter.com/5ZErRqV5lR — Unique (@Unique_charity) November 29, 2024

Unique is offering a half price Black Friday deal on its Christmas cards – and December starts on Sunday!

Aamu Foundation’s Black Friday fundraising campaign on the side of a building in Finland

A Finnish children’s cancer charity has also launched a special initiative to tie in with Black Friday sales, to help raise awareness of its mission and to encourage people to reconsider how they are spending their money during this year’s sales.

The campaign from Aamu Foundation mimics the polished aesthetics of Nordic children’s fashion advertisements, using soft pastels and familiar commercial tropes.

But the headlines deliver a shocking and powerful offer: “CANCER FOR SALE” and “LIMITED TIME ONLY.” Instead of promoting trendy clothing, the ads urge people to rethink their spending habits and consider donating to support cutting-edge research.

Image: Aama Foundation, Finland

“We’re borrowing the same emotional triggers that make people shop on Black Friday,” says Laura Paasio, Executive Director of Aamu Foundation. “Our goal is to redirect that impulse towards saving lives. Without sustained donations, we risk losing access to the advanced treatments that save children with cancer.”

The campaign is running through Black Friday week.

More on Black Friday fundraising