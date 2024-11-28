Free outdoor advertising space available for environmental causes

The outdoor advertising space is offered by Ocean Outdoors on its digital screen network across 17 UK cities.

The initiative is part of the firm’s Drops in the Ocean initiative, which sees Ocean Outdoor donate 2% of the Group’s annual reported revenue to environmental charities in the form of advertising.

Organisations and causes associated with the preservation of land, nature, the oceans, global warming, pollution, sustainability and the climate emergency are invited to apply for the opportunity to advertise their messages, latest campaigns and promote fundraising appeals.

Advertisement

Since its launch three years ago, Drops in the Ocean has supported 24 causes through £6.5 million in screen space.

Six organisations including Campaign for National Parks, Everyday Plastic, Take the Jump, Solar Aid, The Reef-World Foundation and TreeAid have benefited from this year’s scheme.

Jessica Glover, Development Manager at Campaign for National Parks, said:

“It’s raised awareness significantly for our cause as we campaign to clean up water in our national parks – an absolute national disgrace. We’ve got supporters off the back of this with our campaigning, and for us, just having images of our billboards to be able to post on social media is still helping us explain our cause to supporters and funders and that our campaigning works.”

To apply, organisations must submit short pitches, with applications closing on Friday 17 January. They can also email Dr*************@oc**********.com .

Ocean Senior Marketing Manager Shona Dobson commented:

“Drops in the Ocean allows us to address a wide spectrum of important environmental and sustainability problems, many of which will continue to impact all of us in 2025.”