‘First for Great Britain’ home improvements charity shop opens

Habitat for Humanity GB’s new ReStore in Romford sells tools and materials for home improvements, including building materials and white goods.

It was officially opened yesterday (26 November), by the Duke of Gloucester, the charity’s Patron.

Habitat GB’s ReStore has been funded thanks to players of People’s Postcode Lottery and will help more people access tools and materials to improve their living accommodation. Romford is the flagship store with plans to open a chain of nonprofit DIY centres.

The store provides new and ‘gently used’ renovation materials, white goods, kitchen items including cabinets, plumbing items such as bathroom fittings and taps, and building materials including doors, windows and flooring. Home goods such as lamps and artwork, and furniture are also available. Proceeds from sales will help fund Habitat GB’s own housing projects.

Dr Henrietta Blackmore, National Director of Habitat for Humanity Great Britain, said:

“We are delighted to open Great Britain’s first ReStore, where conscious consumerism drives social impact. ReStores generate essential funding needed to propel Habitat’s work worldwide, and the GB team is hugely excited to be part of this social enterprise and further our contribution to creating affordable local housing and sustainable local communities.”

ReStore has been tried and tested around the world for over 30 years by other Habitat for Humanity offices, with over 1,000 ReStores operating across Canada, United States, Australia, New Zealand, Poland and Ireland. Romford’s store is the first in Great Britain.