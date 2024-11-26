Great Fundraising Organizations, by Alan Clayton. Book cover.

Welsh Charity Awards sees Diabetes UK Cymru & Beth Baldwin win Fundraiser of the Year

26 November 2024

Diabetes UK Cymru and Beth Baldwin - winners of Fundraiser of the Year at the 2024 Welsh Charity Awards
Diabetes UK and Beth Baldwin

Diabetes UK Cymru and fundraiser and campaigner Beth Baldwin have won Fundraiser of the Year at this year’s Welsh Charity Awards, for a campaign that has raised over £100,000 and driven systemic changes in Type 1 Diabetes diagnosis across Wales.

The ‘Rewrite Peter’s Story’ campaign is in memory of Beth’s son who died of undiagnosed Type 1 Diabetes almost 10 years ago.

Dedicated fundraising in memory of Peter, including psychic evenings, balls, and sports events, has led to the provision of essential resources to every GP practice in Wales, saving lives and establishing sustainable pathways for early detection. 

Speaking at the awards evening, Beth Baldwin said: 

“Next January will be 10 years since my son, Peter, died from undiagnosed Type 1 Diabetes unnecessarily. In the last 10 years, we’ve campaigned with the amazing support of Diabetes UK Cymru to ensure that this happens to no other family. We’ve managed to save 15 lives that we are aware of.

 

“Nothing can bring Peter back, ever. But I can, while I’m here, make a difference; I can use my voice, I can mobilise my community, I can utilise the support of an amazing charity and you guys in the room today to make sure that the four Ts of the onset of Type 1 Diabetes are widely known. Toilet. Thirsty. Tired. Thinner.”

The Welsh Charity Awards 2024 took place on Monday 25 October 2024 at National Museum Cardiff on the first day of Welsh Charities Week. Organised by WCVA (Wales Council for Voluntary Action), it is the only dedicated awards ceremony to celebrate the entire voluntary sector in Wales.

Michael Sheen

Introducing the awards, Welsh actor and WCVA President, Michael Sheen, said: 

“The tireless efforts of the voluntary sector is something that never ceases to amaze me. It is a wonderful reminder of all the positive things about Wales. Here, in this room, we have individuals and groups who have made a real difference in people’s lives, in every corner of our country, and beyond.

 

“I cannot wait to hear more about all the phenomenal work that’s gone on over the past year […] You are changing lives every day, and Wales … and indeed the world is a better place because of you.”

Other nominees for Fundraiser of the Year

Also nominated for Fundraiser of the Year, co-sponsored by Thomas Carroll & Zurich Municipal, were: 

As well as Fundraiser of the Year, other categories include Organisation of the Year, which was won by FareShare Cymru for its redistribution of surplus food and associated cost savings for the voluntary sector. Volunteer of the Year was won by Carmen Soraya Kelly, who provides resources and mentorship programmes that empower disadvantaged young people to take up employment; and Young Volunteer of the Year was won by Molly Fenton, founder of the ‘Love Your Period’ advocacy campaign.

Speaking at the ceremony, WCVA Chief Executive Lindsay Cordery-Bruce said: 

“The Welsh Charity Awards hold a mirror up to our society, reflecting both the deep challenges we face in Wales and the extraordinary solutions driven by our finalists tonight.

 

“As we close the first day of Welsh Charities Week, it is fitting that we take a moment to celebrate their remarkable achievements and mark the outstanding contribution made by the voluntary sector in Wales. We are often the only lifeline available to the most vulnerable in our society and a true inspiration for all of us who are passionate about building a fairer, stronger Wales for tomorrow.”

