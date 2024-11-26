The Caring Family Foundation commits extra £225k to support domestic abuse organisations in the UK

The Caring Family Foundation has marked this year’s International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women (25 November) with a commitment of an extra £225,000 in grants for organisations in the UK supporting women and children fleeing domestic abuse.

The new grants will be donated by the end of 2024, and will benefit eight organisations, including specialist services for marginalised communities. Five Women’s Aid member organisations led by and for Black and Minoritised communities are among the eight, which are:

Latin American Women’s Aid

Karma Nirvana

The Angelou Centre

Panahghar

Women and Grace

National Domestic Abuse Helpline (Run by Refuge)

Solace Women’s Aid

Advance

It brings the total donated by The Caring Family Foundation to domestic abuse services in the UK and Brazil this year to £400,000.

Advertisement

The Foundation focuses on supporting women and children, including those experiencing domestic abuse, and works across the UK and Brazil.

Last year, it launched a fund to support 16 ‘By and For’ Black and Minoritised Domestic Abuse organisations in partnership with Women’s Aid, donating more than £150,000 to specialist domestic abuse services in the UK. In Brazil, the Foundation’s funding has supported the opening of a centre offering social, legal, housing and psychological services to survivors of domestic abuse, and more than 27,000 support sessions have been delivered to domestic abuse survivors. Also in the UK in 2023, more than £250,000 was given in grants, benefitting women and children.

Since its founding, the Foundation has provided over 20,000 domestic abuse services in Brazil, including emotional, legal, and employability support to more than 5,000 survivors.

Patricia Caring, Co-Founder of The Caring Family Foundation, commented:

“The services these organisations provide are nothing short of life-changing and life-saving, offering hope and healing to women and children when they need it most. At The Caring Family Foundation, we are deeply committed to supporting local recovery efforts, ensuring these women receive compassionate care and the tools to rebuild their lives. Our vision is a world free from violence against women—a future where every woman and child can thrive without fear or harm”.

Nikki Bradley, Director of Services at Women’s Aid, said:

“Women’s Aid is delighted to be working with The Caring Family Foundation to support five of our led by and for Black and Minoritised member organisations to receive grants of up to £30,000 each from the foundation’s domestic abuse fund. These grants will ensure that the selected organisations are able to support even more survivors and increase the accessibility of their services. Led by and for Black and Minoritised services face systemic structural inequalities which compound those faced by survivors themselves. Grant funding such as this is vital to breaking down these inequalities and delivering lifesaving change. We look forward to continuing to work with the foundation in this area.”



