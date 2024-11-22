Charity Fraud Awareness Week programme revealed

Next week is Charity Fraud Awareness Week (Monday 25 – Friday 29 November), offering a series of free events run in conjunction with industry experts and charities, and resources.

Now in its ninth year, Charity Fraud Awareness Week is an international campaign, run by a partnership of charities, NGOs, industry experts, regulators, representatives, umbrella bodies, and other not-for-profit stakeholders, across the world. Its aim is to share best practices and protect charities and NGOs from fraud.

Matthew Field, Head of the Fraud Advisory Panel, said:

“Charity Fraud Awareness Week 2024 is the ninth year of this campaign and demonstrates what can be achieved when sectors work together to tackle the common threat of fraud. Supporting charities with their counter fraud efforts will remain a priority for the Fraud Advisory Panel and we welcome the support of all involved this year with a view to continue growing Charity Fraud Awareness Week in future years.”

Throughout the week, there will be a series of free events, which can be registered for here, as well as resources including helpsheets, articles, and videos with tools to help keep organisations safe from fraud. There is also a downloadable supporters’ pack here with social media assets, website banners, posters and a supporters badge, along with suggestions for how charities can get involved.

In addition, charities are encouraged to sign up to the charity fraud pledge. This launched last year, and sets out six basic steps that all organisations should be able to take to show that they are working actively to prevent fraud.

David Holdsworth, Chief Executive of the Charity Commission, said:

“We are encouraging charities to get involved in Charity Fraud Awareness Week. Fraudsters are becoming more sophisticated as technology advances yet they are still often opportunistic. It’s important for all charities to identify and manage possible risks, helping to protect themselves from fraud.”