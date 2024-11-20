New CEO for Lumos, plus other sector mover news

A trio of new Chair appointments feature in this latest round up, plus two CEO announcements – from Lumos and Heart of England Forest.

Andy Parsons appointed new Chief Executive of Heart of England Forest

Andy Parsons has been appointed as CEO of Heart of England Forest. His career in the environment sector started when he was Head of Operations at South West Lakes Trust in Devon and Cornwall before moving to Severn Trent which led to being Head of Property Operations.

Parsons then returned to South West Lakes Trust to become Chief Executive between 2015-2019 before becoming Chief Executive at the Cotswold Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty organisation where he implemented rural skills programmes for young people to improve access to the countryside.

Lumos appoints Howard Taylor as CEO

Lumos has appointed Howard Taylor as its CEO, taking over from Peter McDermott this month.

Taylor joins the foundation after leading the United Nations Global Partnership to End Violence Against Children and comes with over twenty years of experience as a leader in nonprofit, corporate, government and UN settings in the UK, USA, Africa and Asia.

Dame Julia Cleverdon becomes new Chair of The National Lottery Community Fund

During her career, new Chair of The National Lottery Community Fund Dame Julia Cleverdon DCVO CBE has championed long term cross-sector collaboration in the poorest communities, supporting community leaders, and encouraging young people’s engagement to help build local capacity and a more robust civil society.

Her career includes chairing Teach First, the National Literacy Trust, and Place Matters, and leading Government reviews for both Labour and Conservative governments in the last twenty years. She now chairs the National Statistician’s Committee on Inclusive Data. She is also Co-founder of the #iwill movement, and has served as Board Trustee for the Fair Education Alliance, The Careers and Enterprise Company, the Youth Futures Foundation, Teach for All, and as Patron of Right to Succeed. Dame Cleverdon began her career with The Industrial Society and served as Chief Executive of Business in the Community for 17 years before working for the then Prince of Wales as his Special Adviser to the Prince’s Charities.

Marie Curie announces new Chair of Board of Trustees

Kevin Parry OBE has been announced as Marie Curie’s new Chair of Trustees, effective 1 January 2025. He will succeed Vindi Banga, who steps down on 31 December after seven years of service.

Parry is currently Chairman of Nationwide Building Society and an Independent Director at Daily Mail and General Trust plc. His experience includes CFO of Schroders, Group CEO Management Consulting Group and Managing Partner KPMG UK. Parry has also been a Chair of the Board at Royal National Children’s SpringBoard Foundation, a trustee of the Chartered Accountants’ Livery Charity, and Chair of the Homes and Communities Agency (now Homes England).

Markus Ruetimann joins Young Epilepsy as Chair of Trustees

Young Epilepsy has welcomed Markus Ruetimann as its new Chair of Trustees. Ruetimann joins the organisation with a wealth of knowledge from his international career in financial services, working as a Chief Operating Officer for several global investment managers for over three decades. Ruetimann has also served as a trustee of Action for Children for the past nine years in a number of positions, culminating as Chair of Action for Children Developments Ltd.

Ruetimann starts his new position at Young Epilepsy this month, taking over from outgoing Chair Baroness Jane Ramsey, who has supported the charity for the past eight years.