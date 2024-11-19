Hospice launches ‘Mystery Bags’ to reduce waste & generate funds

Essex-based Havens Hospices has launched a clothing initiative a to help reduce clothing waste whilst generating more funds from clothes that may otherwise be recycled.

Available to buy online, the Mystery Bags idea was conceived by the charity’s Trading Marketing Department, and contain items that are quality-checked and curated to ensure each one contains a mix of clothing. The bags are then categorised based on style with Havens Hospice currently offering Y2K, Cottage Core, Night Out, All Black, Casual, Festival, and Masculine bags and hoping to offer more options soon.

Each bag contains four items in the size and style chosen by the customer, priced at £12.

Havens Hospices tested the concept was prior to launch by selling the Mystery Bags at university Fresher’s Fairs across Essex, local Pride events and at a Charity Super.Mkt Classic Car Boot Pop-up. Over 115 bags were sold, raising around £1,380 for the charity.

To date, 175 bags have now been sold to shoppers across the country with a total of £2,100 raised for the charity.

Marketing Officer Amy Lorenz, who curates the bags said:

“The items are quality-checked and carefully selected to ensure each bag contains a good mix of clothing. They are then categorised based on style to help shoppers know what type of items they will receive. “We have collaborated with some of the biggest influencers in sustainable fashion to launch our Mystery Bags. Influencer-based marketing has proved very successful for us and is an effective way to demonstrate to customers what they can expect when they place an order.”

Cerena Ashwell, Havens Hospices Marketing Manager, added:

“The support has been overwhelming, and we love watching customers open their bags on social media. Not only are we giving garments a second lease of life but every purchase is raising money so we can continue to provide our care free of charge to those who need us most.”