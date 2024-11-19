30 years of the National Lottery sees £50bn raised for good causes

As the National Lottery hits 30 (today, 19 November), it has announced that £50 billion has been raised for good causes during this time.

Thanks to National Lottery players, more than £30 million is raised every week for good causes, funding over 700,000 projects across community, heritage, sport and the arts in Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

To mark the 30-year anniversary and impact of the funding, an exhibition called 30 Game Changing Moments, by photographer Thomas Duke, has been unveiled at The National Portrait Gallery in London and online, showing some of the most memorable cultural moments of the last three decades made possible with the help of National Lottery funding. Actors Michael Sheen and Vicky McClure, Olympian Jess Ennis and Lioness Chloe Kelly, are among several famous faces featured in the exhibition.

1994: Sir John Major launches The National Lottery and buys a ticket at a London newsagent

2024: Fern the Diplodocus is unveiled at The Natural History Museum



Andria Vidler, CEO of Allwyn, operator of The National Lottery said:

“Today marks a remarkable milestone as National Lottery players have now raised £50 billion for good causes across the UK. Over 30 years, this hasn’t just been about numbers – it’s been about countless lives changed and communities transformed, while continuing to create millionaires nationwide. As we look forward, our plans to transform The National Lottery are underway and we’re committed to raising even more for these vital good causes.”

Baroness Twycross, Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State at the Department for Culture, Media and Sport said:

“The National Lottery’s 30th birthday marks a remarkable legacy of building resilient, inclusive and healthier communities across the UK. “Over the last three decades it has funded hundreds of thousands of grassroots projects, getting more people involved in sport and cultural opportunities, as well as supporting our world class Team GB and Paralympics GB athletes. “The National Lottery has raised a staggering £50 billion for good causes since it was established and has transformed numerous landmarks from the V&A Dundee and the Royal Albert Hall to the Angel of the North and the Eden Project. “I am delighted to celebrate The National Lottery’s continued role in improving lives in every part of our country.”

Darren Henley, Chief Executive, Arts Council England and chair of the UK National Lottery Forum said:

“The Game Changing Moments featured in the 30th Birthday exhibition launched today are the culmination of years of funding, commitment, training, belief, volunteering, tenacity and much, much more. The National Lottery’s impact on arts, film, heritage, sports, and communities across the UK is unparalleled. For three decades, it has empowered individuals and communities, enabling thousands of transformative projects. As we celebrate this remarkable achievement, we look forward to building on this legacy, ensuring the arts and culture continue to flourish, and supporting even more Game Changing Moments for future generations.”

1997: Shakespeare’s Globe Theatre opens in London

2012: Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill wins gold in the Heptathlon at the London Olympics on ‘Super Saturday’

2018: Golden Eagles are reintroduced in Dumfries, Galloway and the Scottish Borders

Since funding began in 1994, UK athletes have won more than 1,000 Olympic and Paralympic medals. The National Lottery has funded the making of more than 600 films which have won an incredible 551 awards, including 16 Oscars, 128 BAFTAs and 34 Cannes awards. Popular attractions and notable landmarks across the UK such as the Eden Project, the Giant’s Causeway, the Kelpies, the Angel of the North and Wembley have all received support from The National Lottery.

Running alongside these major initiatives there have also been hundreds of thousands of grants – usually for £10,000 or less – for small projects.

More than 7,400 millionaires have also been made since its launch in 1994, and over £95 billion paid out in prizes.