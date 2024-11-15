Research pinpoints Plymouth as UK’s most generous area

Just over a fifth of people in Plymouth (22%) have declared a charitable donation, which is the highest percentage in the UK according to Charity Right’s research. On average, each donation amounts to £36 while, per 100,000 people, locals are making 151 monthly searches for places to donate food, clothing, and other items.

The food aid charity analysed the percentage of people making donations in the UK’s 50 most populated cities and towns, the average donation amount, and general interest in charitable giving (measured by search volume). This data came from a Centre for Cities report for the percentage of people donating, Charity Right internal data for average amount, and the Google Keyword Planner for general interest in giving.

Plymouth was followed by Coventry where 17% of people are declaring a charitable donation, with donations averaging £98 and making 122 Google searches for charitable causes.

Glasgow came third, with 19% of people declaring a charitable donation, making on average a £62 donation and 82 Google searches for charitable donations.

Asim Lone, CEO of Charity Right commented:

“The generosity of communities across the UK is truly inspiring. We understand that times are difficult for many families in the UK, so it’s amazing to see so many people still giving what they can to help those in need.”