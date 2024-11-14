Vending machines offer West Midlands shoppers a new way to donate Maryam, who received a ShelterBox tent – one of the featured donation cards – following severe flooding in Pakistan

Shoppers in the West Midlands have the opportunity to make donations to charities through vending machines this month.

Three ‘Light the World’ vending machines will be open to the public in the Touchwood Shopping Centre, Solihull, from November 15 until November 27. They will stock donation cards from seven charities, ranging from £3 to £400, with every penny gifted through the machines going to the chosen cause.

The charities are Shelterbox, FareShare, Jesuit Refugee Service, Muslim Aid, The Felix Project, and iDE, and local charity Little Hearts Matter.

ShelterBox is offering a range of donation cards, including for a mosquito net (£3), a solar light (£15), a clean water kit (£60), and a humanitarian tent (£405).

Its Director of Fundraising & Communications Lisa McCormack said:

“The Light the World vending machine is a fun and festive fundraising initiative, which will help ShelterBox continue our crucial work, supporting families uprooted from their homes by disaster or conflict. “Fundraising drives like these mean we can deliver vital aid like tents, water filters, and thermal blankets to people who need them. The wonderful people who donate through these vending machines will be making a tangible difference to people who have often lost not only their homes but loved ones and livelihoods too.

Computer generated image of a Light the World vending machine

The Light the World machines are brought to the UK by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, as part of their annual Light the World Christmas initiative.

The Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter Day Saints has previously installed vending machines in the UK – including at its Hyde Park Visitors Centre in London in 2018, and South Kensington in 2019 to encourage people to support those in need at Christmas. Again part of its Light The World campaign, vending machines were also located in other countries, including the US and the Philippines. People could purchase a variety of items to donate, including food, clothing, medicine, hygiene supplies, and wheelchairs to the Church’s partner charities.